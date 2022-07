Boardman to continue another Easterby bonanza

Back Boardman @ 5.04/1 in the 16:25 at Haydock

No. 6 (7) Boardman SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 99

Sea On Time scraped home for a win in yesterday's column, but The Dunkirk Lads ended up drawn badly with the Haydock rail coming into play last night.

Tim Easterby had a monster day with five winners across Haydock, Beverley and Doncaster yesterday and even the old favourite Golden Apollo won. We're on the Easterby bandwagon today and a pair of Habton Farm runners that both look strong players.

Boardman is a horse I have been a fan of all season, he's on my Ayr Gold Cup radar as he stays 7f so well, and the sprint in Scotland on soft ground can go to an improving type that stays a bit further.

He's in decent company today and runs towards the head of the weights from 99 and needs to bounce back from a fourth at York last time out.

My take on that was that he could do with some cut in the ground, and while he has winning form on quick, his turn of foot in soft ground can be a real weapon.

He was impressive at Chester two starts back with a push-button change of acceleration, and his record at Haydock is 2-2.

Braveheart ready to be Carlisle king

Back Braveheart Boy @ 3.55/2 in the 18:20 at Carlisle

No. 6 (7) Braveheart Boy (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Over at Carlisle, one horse that really takes the eye for his second career start is another Easterby runner in the shape of Braveheart Boy at 3.55/2.

He shaped very well and showed up plenty of ability on his debut at Redcar two weeks ago, running a huge race at a big price of 24.14 to finish second. The 2yo travelled with a lot of style even though his break from the stalls was a little ragged and slow.

Dipping into the closing 2f he was moving swifter and sweeter than the eventual winner Sound Pressure, so much so that he hit 1.51/2 in-running.

Sound Pressure had the benefit of experience and is an expensive horse for James Horton, while the third also had the benefit of a run, so Braveheart Boy did remarkably well as he just lacked the know-how of the first.

Easterby hasn't exactly been known for his juveniles to win first time out this term, and at one stage had gone over 50 horses sent out from Yorkshire without winning a 2yo race. That's been rectified recently with a couple of successes and this son of Harry Angel looks potentially useful.