Mollie back on Bungle a plus

Back Bungle Bay @ 8.515/2 in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 6 (2) Bungle Bay (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Mollie Phillips

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Onestepatatime was well up for the Sedgefield 3m3f yesterday and was a welcome single winner for the column on Sunday, but En Coeur didn't quite stay at Fontwell behind a well-backed winner in Art Decco.

On with Monday and we'll remember Bungle the bear from 1980s show Rainbow. A strange character who wore no clothes all day but decided to put pyjamas on when going to bed, but Bungle Bay for James Evans looks overpriced at 15/2 for the 18:00.

These low grade races are wide-open and the favourite looks beatable. The selection has course winning form and the jockey had a nightmare on him last time out at Kempton when stumbling the start and blowing the beginning completely. Imogen Mathias looked all at sea at stages on Bungle Bay and looked a handful.

However, Mollie Phillips was on previously for a Wolverhampton 6f success with a straightforward ride from a handy position to win in the grade he is back in today. Wolverhampton could be more his track anyway rather than Kempton. The time was efficient on the clock with a near perfect finishing speed at 99%, and considering he is prominent racer with a good draw tonight, Phillips is a plus back in the saddle to execute those tactics.

He's a pretty reliable sort who stays 7f and 1m and is well-handicapped too. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook if you are looking to play each-way.

Will Gold be gifted the Wolves feature?

Back Gifted Gold @ 4.57/2 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 2 (2) Gifted Gold (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

I have put up Gifted Gold in today's Daily Racing News column as one of the Race Of The Day horses and she has taken a big old walk in the betting this morning from 2/1 out to 7/2, but I don't mind that at all considering a few drifters have won in the past two weeks for the column.

Gifted Gold is unbeaten on the All-Weather with a 2-2 record and scored comfortably on her return to the track following a lay-off of 447 days.

Bounce theorists will no doubt be citing that for taking her on today, and perhaps that is why she is so weak in the betting. But this isn't a strong race for 0-90 grade, and considering she ran in Group company on just her second start, she can have a clear run of things now as a 4yo and could be a possible for All-Weather Finals day.

The selection beat some well bred fillies on her debut as a 2yo at Newcastle in 2021, and a pair of those horses have gone on to achieve ratings in the 80s - one at 89.

Her Newcastle win on debut was quite impressive visually, as she coasted in behind the pace and showed a good burst of speed to glide past her rivals on the inside. Considering that was steadily run, she'll have no problems with a sharper track like Wolverhampton judged on that run.

The market has been quite lively this morning as Mick Appleby's Smiling Sunflower was the one for the money in terms of going into favourite, but as good as Appleby is in these winter races, his runners tend to be overbet.