Strong claims from Sedgefield stayer

Back Onestepatatime @ 4.57/2 in the 15:45 at Segdefield

No. 3 Onestepatatime (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: John Wainwright

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 89

A long distance 3m3f chase at Sedgefield always gets the punting juices flowing, and three CD winners are in the line-up here in Onestepatatime, Well Cliche and Skyhill. Myburg looked interesting initially, as he is unexposed for Sue Smith and travels well, but he could be vulnerable to something with more stamina, as he didn't quite see out the 3m1f at Catterick last time.

Therefore Onestepatatime, a mare who is unexposed over fences herself looks a better bet at similar price.

The daughter of Jeremy has a fair record in a short space of time at Sedgefield, and over 3m3f, she has finished first, second and fourth, including a 7L victory last time out out. Morozov Cocktail finished third in that race and he's rated 104 and was a stronger grade at 0-110 than what he's in today.

The 8yo had previously finished third over CD in November, a race where she was caught out by the lack pace. She looked very much a stayer on that occasion.

Up just 5lb to 89 with soft conditions, she could be strongest at the finish.

Mullins and Nolan to enjoy another winner

Back En Coeur @ 3.55/2 in the 16:00 at Fontwell

No. 3 En Coeur (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 94

I've been waiting for En Coeur to come out again after a brilliant performance last time out, and brilliant ride too from Michael Nolan.

He bolted up with one of the smoothest hold-up rides you'll ever see over Fontwell's 2m4f last time. En Coeur was held up a long way off the pace and had an awful lot to do at one stage under Nolan, but went on to record a 13L victory which has earned him an 8lb rise to 94. At one stage he hit 26.025/1 in-running when he was so far behind.

I had pinpointed in my column that day that he had been running on good ground previously, but was a soft ground horse with conditions going right for him. As long as it's soft today and the extra distance at 2m6f make him a better bet than the market leader Art Decco - who looks short enough at 6/4 (backed from 7/4).

A couple of abandonments have put paid to En Coeur coming out again, but I get my wish this afternoon for trainer Seamus Mullins - whose runners are often underrated here.