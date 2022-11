5/1 and 16/1 seconds for Alan yesterday at Dundalk

Two fine runs from the selections at Dundalk last night, and both drifted, in the case of Lunar Power out to 16/1 and nearly double the price and he ran a cracker denied by the smallest of margins in the finale. Hopefully one or two played each-way on the multiple, and it does highlight how when the market is sliding, it can change your opinion in a positive way.

Hodd's Girl was also unlucky too as she ran into a wall of horses behind the well-backed winner.

Betfair Fighting Fifth Day on Saturday at Newcastle, and let's hope we get to see "The Special One" Constitution Hill, but he's not really a bet for the day on the double, however Lord Roco for James Ewart very much is.

He is going in the 13:35 3m Novices' Handicap Chase and a race that has thrown up some decent staying chasers in the past.

Lord Roco runs for the second time over fences and can build on reappearance second at Ayr in a similar contest and there's a fair bit of scope from his rating of 117. Stuart Coltherd's Grand Voyage was the winner that day, but it could have been a different story had Lord Roco not gone down on his nose at the last to ruin all chance of winning.

He appeared not to be the biggest watching that replay (although this is never easy on a monitor), but he was brave at this fences, perhaps a little too brave and he really attacked them and looks a nimble horse.

A return to Newcastle should also do the trick as he landed his Maiden Hurdle over 2m5f at the track last term with first-time cheekpieces and good to soft ground. The way he stretched away at the end puts him into a staying chaser bracket as he was strong in the finish. They went a good even pace in that, and his final furlong was nearly a second quicker than his penultimate one.

His trainer James Ewart has only had two winners this term, but both have been over fences, and the step up to 3m on the suitable ground should unlock some improvement and should build on that promising return to action.

Danny McMenamin is on, and he has a 15% strike-rate in the last five seasons at Newcastle with 10-76.



Lights and her glittering pedigree set for first win

Back Glittering Lights @ 2.757/4 in the 18:20 at Wolverhampton

No. 4 (10) Glittering Lights SBK 13/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Charlie Appleby still has one or two left for the final throes of the winter before Meydan and Glittering Lights should be able to get her first victory tonight at Wolverhampton.

It goes without saying that the pedigree ticks all the boxes, and while she is a daughter of Frankel, I am more interested in the distaff side as her dam is by Shamardal and anything with that horse in the line is worth a go on the AW.

Frankel certainly enjoys a good win and placed rate at Wolverhampton with an 18% and 34% record.

In terms of the bare form, she ran third on debut at Yarmouth this year behind a couple of potentially very smart John Gosden fillies, and while the time wasn't exceptional due to the slow early pace, both the first and second have top pedigrees and the winner cost 350k.

Her second outing came at Kempton and once again had to settle for a place behind another Gosden well-bred runner. The time was a lot more pleasing, and while that was over 1m, there will be no issue with the drop to a sharper 7f tonight.

This race doesn't look as strong, and if she can overcome stall 10, should be able to get her win. Appleby hasn't had many runners this season at Wolves, but he is 6-16 at 38% with a profit of +11.71, which is good going considering how many short prices he would train at the track.

