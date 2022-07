McCreery to help us out with top weight

No. 1 (10) Helpmeout (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 74

A small triumph with the each-way part landed (subject to r4) in yesterday's column as Wade's Magic and Treasure Trove both finished third and it's a similar angle for Leopardstown tonight with two to back in an each-way multiple.

The 19:30 also has the extra place to utilise, therefore I'd be surprised if William McCreery's Helpmeout misses out on the place money.

The 3yo landed a CD handicap from 66 showing a bright turn of foot in June, and at that point potentially looked progressive.

However, she disappointed in a better race last time out at Limerick from an 8lb higher mark. She never appeared totally happy at the track, and she's a big filly with a lot of size, perhaps the test was on the sharper side.

A return to Leopardstown this evening is a plus and Billy Lee is 4-33 at the track this term. Her draw in 10 gives her a chance to go down the golden highway at Leopardstown away from the far side rail.

Anne can be the cherry on the Leopardstown cake

Back Annecherie @ 13.012/1 in the 20:30 at Leopardstown

No. 3 (3) Annecherie (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 70

Sheila Lavery's 4yo mare Annecherie goes in search of her first turf win tonight in the closing 1m7f Handicap, and the price of 12/1 makes her an attractive each-way punt in a winnable race.

Her form around Dundalk's 2m gives her a chance of certainly staying, as does her stout pedigree as a daughter of Yeats and her record over 2m reads 33311.

Rewinding to last year, she really caught the eye on debut under tender handling at Sligo in a race that has worked out well with a couple of 90-rated runners going on to success, and the third White Pepper is a decent enough jumper.

Her last outing came in March where she finished third on the all-weather off a fierce pace, and while it was slightly disappointing to go down 8L, a nice break will freshen her up here and she had looked quite good when winning at Dundalk under Billy Lee when travelling well to beat Jake Peter.

Robbie Colgan reunites with her and while trainer Lavery is a bit quiet at the moment, we can play her each-way with three places.

