Aintree kicks off their season on Sunday

Handicap debutant makes the multiple list today

Al Dudman is backing a 32/1 Sportsbook double on Sunday at Aintree

Scudamore can get the job done with Job

Back Do Your Job @ 4.03/1 in the 14:40 at Aintree

No. 3 Do Your Job (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Michael Scudamore

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 146

Yesterday was all rather flat, with two of the Godolphin runners getting completely bogged down in the ground, and that's probably it for me with the Flat racing now as the National Hunt season gets in full swing. If only Newbury had some of Cheltenham's "good" ground. You can insert your own emoji here.

Aintree stages its first meeting of the season and it somewhat overshadows the jumping action at Ffos Las too, as while I am not a lover of the Flat racing in west Wales, the jumps' tracks is a fair and a good test and they have some decent horses running today.

The Old Roan centres around Hitman - the 5/2 favourite and well clear on official ratings and he's had wind surgery. You can read what his trainer Paul Nicholls has to say about his chance by clicking here.

I am very interested in Do Your Job here for Michael Scudamore - a horse who could be well suited to Aintree as he travels so well, and we know he acts at the track as he was second in the Grade 1 Novices' Hurdle over 2m4f in 2021.

He competed last term against top novices Edwardstone and Third Time Lucki and got his rewards by winning the Future Champions at Ayr by over 5L to sign off last season. His jumping was very good there, and he's impressed me with his technique as a novice.

He goes well fresh with two wins and good to soft suits. After a fine novice campaign under his belt, he could be set for a very good season, especially as Scudamore is now exploring the 2m4f angle.

Hopefully he can get the job done, a phrase which I am sure will get an airing on Sunday.

McCain to chip in with an Aintree winner as A Different Kind starts handicapping

Back A Different Kind @ 8.07/1 in the 15:15 at Aintree

No. 6 A Different Kind (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 133

Paisley Park is amongst the recent winners of this in 2018 and one of the leading northern novice hurdlers from last season looks a very tempting price at 7/1 with A Different Kind. This is also an Extra Place Special, so with the four on offer, you can also play two to place in the same race in a multiple.

A Different Kind mopped up races at Sedgefield and Catterick last term ( two easy NHF wins) but did have to scrap at Haydock when beating two others in heavy ground. That surface didn't look ideal, but it bodes well winning at one of the park courses.

He had a break before running in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at the track last April behind Jonbon, but he wasn't quick enough for the 2m as I do view him as a possible three-miler down the line. His effort at Cheltenham in January was described as unlucky by his trainer Donald McCain as the tactic to follow Hillcrest didn't pay off as he came down.

I liked him last term and if you had told me then you can back him in a handicap from 133, I would have taken that for his debut in this sphere. Ideally better ground or good to soft look his optimum conditions.

September/October singles winners:

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won

Enduring 9/1 Placed

Noble Dynasty 3/1 Won

Nostrum 2/1 Won

Kaif 15/8 Won

Only Money 2/1 Won

Ah La Francaise 5/2 Won

Exoplanet 5/1 Won

Courage Mon Ami 5/1 Won

City Walk 9/4 Won

Shaara 6/1 Won

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won