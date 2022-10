High hopes for Hitman

Aintree 14:40 - Hitman

No. 1 Hitman (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 159

I continue to have high hopes for Hitman who had wind surgery over the summer because he has struggled with his breathing a bit on and off. That should help bring about some improvement.

He is still young, only six, and has wanted time and stepping up in trip.

Hitman just needed his first run in the Haldon Gold Cup last year after travelling like the winner before being chinned on the line. He came forward massively from that to the Tingle Creek where he finished second.

It's early days, I've done as much as I can with him at home and he hasn't been away for a racecourse gallop so Aintree is the starting point for him.

I have a feeling we could be in for a repeat of what happened at Exeter and whatever he achieves on Sunday he is going to improve significantly.