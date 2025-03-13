Cheltenham Thursday Acca Tips: Play up four selections in doubles and trebles

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

Win Some Lose Some looks a horse on an upward curve and should have little trouble with the 3m for the Pertemps Final today judged on his fairly authoritative win last time in a big field at Leopardstown to win his qualifier.

It was only a small margin but he could have won by further had he liked, although winning from 125 there he hasn't exactly come into this from the shadows with a 13lb higher mark.

The 3m really did suit as he'd previously raced over shorter in a good quality Listed contest but was at times, quite lazy.

With yielding and good in his form book and as a six-year-old has some good trends on his side as nine of the age bracket have been successful in the race since 1999.

Perhaps the horse I am most looking forward to seeing the most is Il Est Francais in the Ryanair. In a week where jumping of the fences and hurdles at Prestbury Park has left a lot to be desired, the flamboyant French superstar is not a horse whose technique is frequentl lamented.

His round at Kempton in the King George was breathtaking at times and the Ryanair intermediate trip is the right call from the trainer and connections as he wouldn't have the stamina to beat Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup and the 2m in the Champion Chase would have been too bold.

Steady support has come for him from the 3/14.00 price last week, 5/23.50 last night and 9/43.25 this morning. On his Kempton run against Banbridge, he looks the standout as it one stage in that race he was a mile clear in a Grade 1 field only to be reeled in late by a horse who tackles the Gold Cup tomorrow.

Joseph O'Brien did us a favour on Tuesday with the excellent win of Puturhandstogether in the Fred Winter, a victory with any amount in hand, and Jordans is stepping out of Grade 1 company to tackle handicap opponents and has to be of interest at a fair price.

The 10s went yesterday for the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase over 2m4f but was back to 9/110.00 this morning and with the extra place will do in terms of our each-way multiples.

He was no match for Impaire Et Passe when last seen in a Grade 1 at Limerick, but that was a massive run considering he was rated 136 at the time, and while his mark has suffered as a result, we saw with Stumptown's victory yesterday that 157 would have been a big ask in other races and this looks a good spot for Jordans as a fair few of them are certainly on the ore exposed side with their age.

The selection is unexposed and as a six-year-old and already has a Grade 3 win over slightly shorter at Leopardstown this term.

Gordon Elliott may be having a rotten time in terms of winners, but Gavin Cromwell's horses have been in good nick thus far and Yeah Man is the one for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase over 3m2f.

He's another towards the head of the weights from 144 although arrives with a less-than-ideal prep following a fall in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last time.

He did win that Haydock race the previous year with a performance that screamed stamina in heavy conditions and took his form up a notch with a decent third in the Troytown at Navan back in November.

Jumping technique afficiandos might point to his Irish Grand National run last term with a poor round and I am hoping going left-handed will help him as he can jump out to his left.

Recommended Bet Back all four in E/W doubles (12 bets) SBK 436/1

