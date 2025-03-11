Cheltenham Tuesday Acca Tips: Back three handicappers in big price trixie

Cheltenham Day 1 Superboost

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winning combination, Henry de Bromhead and Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore, have another good chance of landing the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser with the lightly raced Workahead.

The 7yo was incredibly impressive when thrashing William Munny - also in this race - at Leopardstown on Boxing Day

The Ultima Handicap Chase is where we start with the opening multi for Tuesday, and it will be a theme for the week to tackle the handicaps as the Championship and Graded races will often mean flying in the face of logic but a winner and cracking one of these big field puzzles will be rewarded.

Firstly, we have six places on the Sportsbook to help for the each-way part and I've got Sequestered on my mind like a few others, as the chaser was cut from 16/117.00 into 12/113.00 on the Sportsbook this morning.

The seven-year-old is improving and ran a cracker over 2m6f in a Grade 3 Handicap at Leopardstown to finish second against a lightly-raced and well-backed improver of Gavin Cromwell's. Held up in the race, Sequestered came from a fair way back and breezed into the reckoning on the inside to take up the running down into the straight and none were travelling better.

He hit 2.021/1 in the run and there's an argument to say he perhaps went too soon, but that's picking holes.

Back up in distance for today he bolted up over 3m at Leopardstown at Christmas by 10L hard held to signal a chaser on the up.

Jack Gilligan for his father Paul have a lively each-way candidate here from 144 and with the rain last night at the track conditions look spot on.

Recommended Bet Back Sequestered in the 14:40 at Cheltenham E/W SBK 12/1

Joseph O'Brien has a good record in the Fred Winter with two winners since 2019 with Band Of Outlaws and last year's victor Lark In The Mornin, and the more challenging to spell and type out is Puturhandstogether - is one of three main players in the race for the green and gold of JP and my main player.

He steps up for his handicap debut today from a mark of 130 and really ought to have two hurdles' wins to his name after his Fairyhouse second last time out. He travelled like the best horse but in a small field in deep winter ground his effort wasn't quite as strong as he had threatened.

I liked his Maiden Hurdle win at Cork in a bigger field (20 ran) as he was ridden prominently and was strong at the finish with an exceptionally quick jump at the last with the field well strung out. Indeed, the third was a long way behind.

We have six places again on the Sportsbook and he was drifting in the betting this morning for more an each-way price as it looks as though Stencil will be the one for the support.

Recommended Bet Back Puturhandstogether in the 16:40 at Cheltenham E/W SBK 15/2

The Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase has gone through a lot of changes in recent times - distance, riders, name and handicap but a stayer is required still for the 3m6f test and Olly Murphy's Resplendent Grey looks every inch a horse who should get this trip.

He's had a good season as he started off with an easy win at Uttoxeter before cutting his teeth in better races - notably at Cheltenham in November behind Hyland and a fair second to Handstands in the Betfair Esher Novices' Chase to represent some fair novice form.

It was plainly obvious the 2m4f last time at Cheltenham was too sharp a test for him - as not only did it put pressure on his jumping, he was outpaced and pushed along before staying on behind Jagwar.

The assessor has dropped him 1lb for that from 143 to 142 and given a sterner test, I think he's a major player for a yard fresh off a big win in the Betfair Imperial Cup on Saturday.

Having Sean Bowen on your side will help too.

Recommended Bet Back Resplendent Grey in the 17:20 at Cheltenham E/W SBK 13/2

Recommended Bet Back all three selections in a trixie in one click here E/W SBK 1178/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4