Cheltenham Friday Acca Tips: Mullins and Henderson provide the final 104/1 Trixie

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50) so you might not want to miss out on our Cheltenham Gold Cup Superboost featuring a jockey who rode 16/117.00 and 8/19.00 winners on Thursday, including the Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is the jockey in question and she's very much looking forward to riding Monty's Star in Friday's feature race (read her exclusive thoughts here). The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Monty's Star to finish in the top four from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 . To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Recommended Bet Back Monty's Star to finish Top 4 in the Gold Cup (16:00) - Was 1/2 SBK 1/1

We're playing towards the top end of the market for today's multiple and we're fairly Willie Mullins heavy too and the Triumph Hurdle is a race he's dominated completely with four winners in the last five editions but we're going against Mullins and his mere 11 in the race with Nicky Henderson's Lulamba, a horse who arrived with the reputation from France and delivered on his UK debut.

That victory came at Ascot and he impressed greatly with the way he travelled and virtually floated into the straight off a lead before breezing past Mondo Man, an expensive jumps' recruit with two very sharp jumps.

The juvenile wasn't even asked a question and was so strong in the finish with the two best sectionals in the final two furlongs and nearly a second quicker than the third. The rest of the field were out of sight.

His jumping could be key here which is also an asset for East India Dock and it's telling the two UK youngsters are ahead of the Mullins battalion who'll be arranged like a set of lancers down at the start.

Henderson has won the race nine times since 1999 too.

Absurde has barely been mentioned by anyone in the news, previews and build-up, which is a surprise considering how he won the County Hurdle last term with a ride laced with bravery from Paul Townend.

He's a high quality Flat horse that was arguably unlucky in the Melbourne Cup, and its the unusual prep for this as that was his last time.

It was heavy on the new course 12 months ago, but he's fairly adaptable with going and post-win last year I thought he was a good ground horse!

Absurde may be 8lb higher this year from 146 but on his Flat form he'd still be off a fair rating.

I've tried to look beyond Kopeck De Mee for the Martin Pipe, and I did fancy Minella Sixo for this as he could stay so well and I do think you need a stamina horse for the race, but Gordon Elliott cannot buy a winner at the meeting and he's drifted out to 25/126.00, which doesn't fit the multiple today with a pair of much shorter prices and the mark of Kopeck De Mee looks simply a rick.

Running off 136, he at least is one Irish horse who has not been handicapped out of things and one has to wonder what the assessor watched in France to have him on such a nice mark.

A 15L win at Nantes was followed by a 4L win in Listed company at Auteuil and he's a fascinating runner from a pedigree angle as he's a Masterstroke son, which makes him a relation to Monsun, Melikah and the Derby winner Lammtarra.

If he's as well handicapped as we think he is, he'll be like Lammtarra in the finish here. Hopefully.

Recommended Bet Back Fridays three tips in a Trixie (three doubles and trebles) SBK 104/1

