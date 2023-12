Menzies 27% at Sedgefield this season

Lincolnshire National pick off a good mark

Alan Dudman has two picks at 5/2 3.50 and 7/2 4.50

No. 5 Harper Valley (Ire) Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Conor Rabbitt

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 110

Harper Valley still looks to have another couple of races in him and Becky Menzies' hurdler at 5/23.50 goes for our first leg at Sedgefield. And while everyone will be looking at the high-class stuff at Kempton, I stay loyal to one of my favourite punting tracks.

The selection ran at Aintree last time and attempted 3m in heavy ground and both factors were too much for him in a real slog. He looked a non-stayer at that trip and back down to an easier 2m4f looks a good move from the trainer.

He had previously won over CD in soft conditions from a mark of 105 showing a good attitude and he deserves another chance back over a more suitable distance.

A Hexham win in the spring at 2m4f is a plus for me too as I like Hexham form as it stands up well, and the good ground that day wasn't a negative as he travelled pretty nicely. I doubt Sedgefield will be a slog either on Boxing Day, so conditions could be ideal.

Menzies is 3-11 at the track this term with a 27% strike-rate and I am a huge fan of the conditional Conor Rabbitt, who has been booked for the ride and he is 2-13 at Sedgefield this season and is well worth his 5lb claim.

No. 4 Inis Oirr (Ire) Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 120

A Lucinda Russell rookie staying chaser always appeals to me and Inis Oirr runs in the Lincolnshire National over the 3m4f, so it's a fairly bold move from Russell for Inis Oirr's fourth start over fences.

His chasing career and season started in the worst possible manner with an unseat at Kelso in October. He'd jumped fairly well up to that point from the front. His second start at Carlisle was a race where completely different tactics were employed, and they backfired as he was given way too much to do.

The selection was held up again last time at Musselburgh, and I am itching to see this horse run from the front again as he has the look of a stayer for these marathon distances.

Cheekpieces on for the first time might help in terms of more forceful tactics and considering he was rated 122 over hurdles, his mark looks extremely tempting here from 120.

