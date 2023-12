Shishkin 7/2 4.50 is Daryl's pick for King George thriller

Mighty Bandit is the day's best bet

Russian Ruler to continue Henderson's good race record

No. 3 Riders Onthe Storm (Ire) Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 133

It's worth siding with Riders Onthe Storm - 5/42.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - now entering the Veteran's company and returning to Aintree on his seasonal debut with a good record fresh.

Given his connections, it would be no surprise that he has been targetted at this race, having won the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase on last season's return and gone close here when second in 2021 off of a mark of 147.

Richard Hobson's runner is now down to a rating of 133, having run poorly three times earlier this year in the spring, but typically, his form has tailed off after February. Still, his pre-January record reads 0123113425 in his career, and his seasonal return form figures read 123145. While looking at his Aintree runs, they read 0121 over the conventional fences.

The combination of the ease in grade, being fresh and returning to Aintree off his lowest mark since 2018 is enough to see him land this event under optimal conditions, with many needing relent from the handicapper.

He is worth chancing at Evens or bigger.

12:30 Aintree - Back Riders Onthe Storm @ 5/42.25 Bet now

No. 5 Russian Ruler (Ire) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 127

We have been following the Newbury form of Djelo to good effect, and it could be time for another winner to appear from that race in Russian Ruler - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Nicky Henderson's six-year-old has been getting his act together, having formerly been a tearaway front-runner. Still, he was much more reserved when winning two Novice Hurdles in the spring, and his chasing debut was full of promise also.

The step up in distance today is a very positive move, considering how well he finished at Newbury when given an educational ride from off the pace. I expect a more prominent ride today on this second start over fences.

The Henderson yard took this race last year with Balco Coastal, who also ran in the same Newbury race before coming here, while the yard's other winner in the last ten years, Full Shift, also took the same path. Both horses were ridden more forward than they were at Newbury, while the 2021 runner-up, Mister Coffey, was another example of how this trodden path has been a good route for connections.

I expect we haven't seen the best of Russian Ruler yet, and it was hard to ignore his finishing effort at Newbury on seasonal return.

He makes appeal at 4/15.00 or bigger.

12:45 Kempton - Back Russian Ruler @ 4/15.00 Bet now

No. 7 Mighty Bandit (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Mighty Bandit - 5/42.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offered stacks of promise when winning on debut at Punchestown 31 days ago, and the outstanding visual impression he left there matched up on the clock and the form book.

Very few debut performances have impressed me as much as he did, and given he had no previous experience in either point-to-point races or on the flat, it marked him down as a potentially special horse for Gordon Elliott, who excels in this Juvenile division.

The first foal to make the track by the brilliant staying flat champion Order Of St George, Mighty Bandit clocked a quicker circuit time than State Man on debut, but the excitement was in the details. State Man clocked an average circuit time for the grade but got motoring from three out to the finish, and Mighty Potter almost matched that time but was quicker from two out and the back of the last than the Grade 1 performer.

Not only in this contest, but it will take a very useful one to beat this three-year-old. Nurburgring also clocked a useful number when landing his Grade 3 contest 23 days ago but now saddles a three-pound penalty. The obvious danger is the Mullins filly Kargese - a winner in France but another under a penalty.

This race has a brilliant record regarding the Triumph Hurdle in March, so I have tipped Mighty Bandit for the Triumph Hurdle @ 8/19.00 on this week's Cheltenham Focus, which you can read here.



Back Mighty Bandit at Evens or bigger.

13:10 Leopardstown - Back Mighty Bandit @ 5/42.25 Bet now

No. 5 Shishkin (Ire) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

An outstanding renewal, but most arrive with something to prove, including Shishkin - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - but his refusal to race at Ascot when fitted with the first time cheek-pieces is more manageable to overlook and has perhaps been a bit blown out of proportion.

It certainly has no relevance to his pure ability, where, as Allaho and last year's winner Bravemansgame arrive after lacklustre runs, they have that question to answer.

Shishkin stepped up to 3m at Aintree in April and confirmed his stamina for this 3m test, and he can boast a 4-4 record here at Kempton with this sharper three miles right up his street. This race has stacks of pace - another negative for Allaho - with the Willie Mullins representative, The Real Wacker, Hewick and Frodon likely to ensure a good gallop.

I expect Nico de Boinville and Shiskin to sit outside in midfield and stalk his rivals. His pace will prove a great asset at this venue, and while arriving with no prep run is not ideal, his record fresh reads 311F11.

Outside of last year's Tingle Creek run over a now inadequate 2m and his pulled-up effort in the 2022 2m Champion Chase, Shishkin has not run an RPR below 166, with the other four 174 plus.

Cases can be made for The Real Wacker, who finished lame at Cheltenham but was fortunate to hold in the Brown Advisory, and a soft lead is unlikely here. At the same time, Frodon looks on the decline, while the only other horse I would consider betting on is Hewick 16/117.00.

He might be worth a saver at double-figure odds. He ran a blinder in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before coming down at two-out on unfavoured soft ground. He has optimal conditions today, and his Gold Cup run suggests he is no back number. At the same time, his right-handed record is excellent, and he could easily be another in this contest to cause a surprise - he would need a clear career-best, though.

Shishkin makes appeal at 7/24.50 or bigger - his biggest price since winning the Supreme Novice Hurdle in 2020. Much of his current price is based on his refusal to race last time, but I am sure the cheek-pieces had something to do with that. They are off today, and surely, if he sets off, it's hard to see him beaten far on merit.