Willie Mullins Cheltenham Runners: All the odds on his day three horses
Willie Mullins has landed six winners across the two days of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival so far, including his 100th winner at the Festival. On day 3 he is not short of bullets to fire, with multiple runners up and down the card...
-
Mullins has landed three winners on both days of the 2024 Festival
-
Facile Vega, Jade De Grugy and Icare Allen his big chances today
-
-
-
The first two days of the Cheltenham Festival have been absolutely dominated by Willie Mullins and once again he has some live chances on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.
We may get some respite from the Mullins assault as he only has one favourite across the Thursday card at Cheltenham.
Below we list the Mullins' St Patrick's Day team at Cheltenham and pick out a single and a multi to follow.
Willie Mullins day 3 chances
13:30 - Facile Vega 2/13.00 fav
14:10 - Icare Allen 13/27.50
14:50 - Capodanno 17/29.50
15:30 - Sir Gerhard 13/27.50
16:10 - James Du Berlais 16/117.00 and Glengouly 20/121.00
16:50 - Jade De Grugy 85/403.10
17:30 - Chavez 28/129.00
Willie Mullins day 3 multiple
Facile Vega - Turners Novices' Chase
Facile Vega has not yet converted his hurdles form to fences but having been crying out for a step up in trip he gets that today.
Everything about this move up in distance should help the gelding, allowing him to jump better and use his superb travelling nature to go close.
Icare Allen - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle
Icare Allen has been set up for this race all year. Last seen in November when qualifying for this race with a very shrewd ride by Jonjo O'Neill Jnr to grab third.
It was never his intention to win that race and having been saved since then keeping his mark to 142, the same as that run at Aintree, if the money comes from the well known JP McManus camp, he could go close.
Jade De Grudy - Mares' Novices' Hurdle
Jade De Grugy has been nothing short of spectacular on all three of her runs during her career, especially over hurdles this term.
A taking winner on debut at Leopardstown during Christmas, she improved again when last seen at Fairyhouse to land the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse, beating a nice stablemate in comfortable fashion.
She has it all to do today taking on the well backed favourite Brighterdaysahead but Mullins' record in this race speaks for itself winning five of the seven renewals.
