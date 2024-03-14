Willie Mullins Cheltenham Runners: All the odds on his day three horses

Mullins has landed three winners on both days of the 2024 Festival

Facile Vega, Jade De Grugy and Icare Allen his big chances today

The first two days of the Cheltenham Festival have been absolutely dominated by Willie Mullins and once again he has some live chances on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

We may get some respite from the Mullins assault as he only has one favourite across the Thursday card at Cheltenham.

Below we list the Mullins' St Patrick's Day team at Cheltenham and pick out a single and a multi to follow.

Willie Mullins day 3 chances

13:30 - Facile Vega 2/13.00 fav

14:10 - Icare Allen 13/27.50

14:50 - Capodanno 17/29.50

15:30 - Sir Gerhard 13/27.50

16:10 - James Du Berlais 16/117.00 and Glengouly 20/121.00

16:50 - Jade De Grugy 85/403.10

17:30 - Chavez 28/129.00

Willie Mullins day 3 multiple

Facile Vega - Turners Novices' Chase

No. 3 Facile Vega (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Facile Vega has not yet converted his hurdles form to fences but having been crying out for a step up in trip he gets that today.

Everything about this move up in distance should help the gelding, allowing him to jump better and use his superb travelling nature to go close.

Facile Vega @ 2/13.00

Icare Allen - Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle

No. 7 Icare Allen (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 142

Icare Allen has been set up for this race all year. Last seen in November when qualifying for this race with a very shrewd ride by Jonjo O'Neill Jnr to grab third.

It was never his intention to win that race and having been saved since then keeping his mark to 142, the same as that run at Aintree, if the money comes from the well known JP McManus camp, he could go close.

Icare Allen @ 13/27.50

Jade De Grudy - Mares' Novices' Hurdle

No. 3 Jade De Grugy (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Jade De Grugy has been nothing short of spectacular on all three of her runs during her career, especially over hurdles this term.

A taking winner on debut at Leopardstown during Christmas, she improved again when last seen at Fairyhouse to land the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse, beating a nice stablemate in comfortable fashion.

She has it all to do today taking on the well backed favourite Brighterdaysahead but Mullins' record in this race speaks for itself winning five of the seven renewals.

Jade De Grugy @ 85/403.10