Watch Willie Mullins' Quickfire Cheltenham Preview: Galopin Des Champs and more
Watch Willie Mullins' fast and frank assessments of his Cheltenham Festival chances in this latest Jockey Club exclusive...
Galopin Des Champs is gunning for third Gold Cup win in a row
Willie Mullins heads to next week's Cheltenham Festival as the trainer to beat and hoping to see Galopin Des Champs win a third successive Gold Cup.
At odds of 1/21.50 the Betfair antepost market indicates that he will be successful.
Mullins was top trainer at the Festival for the fourth time in six years in 2024 and he is 1/91.11 to take the title again in 2025. With last year's victory, he also became the first trainer to win the Gold Cup twice with two horses (Al Boum Photo previously won the Cup for Mullins in 2019 and '20).
So who better to hear from ahead of the four day National Hunt season highlight?
Watch the video to see Mullins preview some of his top Cheltenham chances and catch a glimpse of them in action.
Here's a taste of what Mullins said about some of their best traits.
Fact To File
"A tremendous jumper with lots of speed. I just need to get the right tactics for him."
State Man
"He is lazy and only does what he has to do. He has a lot more in the tank than we give him credit for."
Ballyburn
"He has got raw bravery. He gallops well, he has a little bit to learn about jumping, but he is very brave."
Want to know what Mullins said about his Galopin Des Champs and more? Watch the video.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
