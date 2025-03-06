Watch Gordon Elliott's Quickfire Cheltenham Preview: Brighterdaysahead and more
Watch Gordon Elliott sum up his Cheltenham Festival chances' strengths in this latest Jockey Club exclusive...
-
Gordon Elliott previews top Cheltenham chances
-
Brighterdaysahead is "very tough and not slow"
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Watch Gordon Elliott preview his Cheltenham Festival chances
Gordon Elliott cannot wait for the Cheltenham Festival where his runner Brighterdaysahead is set to take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle.
The pair will go to head to head in the battle racing fans were desperate to see on day one of the Festival.
Brighterdaysahead is 15/82.88 in the Betfair antepost NRNB market for the race while Nicky Henderson's superstar is 8/131.61.
As anticipation builds for Tuesday's start to the Festival, we hear from Elliott in this Jockey Club exclusive.
Watch the video to see him preview some of his top Cheltenham chances and highlight their qualities.
Romeo Coolio
"We learned a lot about him from his second to last run. He has a high cruising speed and he stays very well."
Brighterdaysaheaad
"She has a big heart, she is very brave and she is not slow."
Found A Fifty
"He's a little bit hot and cold but he is in good form and we are going to hope for a big run at Cheltenham."
Want to know what Elliott said about his other Cheltenham chances? Watch the video.
Don't miss out - buy your Cheltenham Festival tickets today. Multi-day tickets and savings for groups of 6 or more available on www.cheltenham.co.uk.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 14/1 shot at Windsor