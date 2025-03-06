Watch Gordon Elliott's Quickfire Cheltenham Preview: Brighterdaysahead and more

Watch Gordon Elliott preview his Cheltenham Festival chances

Gordon Elliott cannot wait for the Cheltenham Festival where his runner Brighterdaysahead is set to take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle.

The pair will go to head to head in the battle racing fans were desperate to see on day one of the Festival.

Brighterdaysahead is 15/82.88 in the Betfair antepost NRNB market for the race while Nicky Henderson's superstar is 8/131.61.

As anticipation builds for Tuesday's start to the Festival, we hear from Elliott in this Jockey Club exclusive.

Watch the video to see him preview some of his top Cheltenham chances and highlight their qualities.

Romeo Coolio

"We learned a lot about him from his second to last run. He has a high cruising speed and he stays very well."

Brighterdaysaheaad

"She has a big heart, she is very brave and she is not slow."

Found A Fifty

"He's a little bit hot and cold but he is in good form and we are going to hope for a big run at Cheltenham."

Want to know what Elliott said about his other Cheltenham chances? Watch the video.