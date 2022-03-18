OddsBoost every race at Cheltenham

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Today's Cheltenham Tips: Vauban the pick of the Irish

Vauban
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

"...took a big step forward to win with a bit to spare last time, impressing with the way he travelled through the contest..."

NAP: Vauban the cream of the crop

Vauban - 13:30 Cheltenham

This year's Triumph Hurdle is a cracker and the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban is expected to progress again. He comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings following his defeat of Fil Dor in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile at Leopardstown last month.

He finished runner-up to Pied Piper on his hurdling debut, but took a big step forward to win with a bit to spare last time, impressing with the way he travelled through the contest, for all there is room for improvement with his jumping. Pied Piper was imperious when winning the Finesse over course and distance last time, but this is a much stronger race, and he will have to improve further to uphold the form with Vauban.

NEXT BEST: Top Bandit the one in the County

Top Bandit - 14:10 Cheltenham

Top Bandit was a winner over course and distance earlier in the season and he would have been fully entitled to have a crack at one of the graded races, but an opening mark of 139 has made connections think otherwise, and he is just the type that will be well suited by a strongly-run race at two miles.

A strong-travelling type, he only just did enough once hitting the front for his first two victories over hurdles, but he displayed a nice turn of foot when stretching four lengths clear in a race run at a stop-start gallop at Punchestown last time, and was still value for extra than the official margin. Top Bandit is a horse that is hard to get a handle on, surely capable of much better than he has achieved so far, and there is no better jockey to have on your side than Davy Russell in such races round Cheltenham.

EACH WAY: Adamantly is the Chosen one

Adamantly Chosen - 17:30 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins won the Martin Pipe with Galopin des Champs, who broke many hearts - notably mine - when falling at the last when having the race sewn up on Thursday, and the yard once again have a similarly unexposed type to go to war with in Adamantly Chosen.

He finished runner-up on his first two starts over hurdles, but made no mistake when scoring by 27 lengths under a no-nonsense ride at Thurles in February, easily stretching clear of inferior rivals. There should be plenty more to come from him, especially now stepping up to two and a half miles, and he has one of the best conditional riders from Ireland booked.

Boost your odds on every race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival!

Enjoy bigger odds on every race of the Cheltenham Festival with seven My Odds the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Vauban @ 3.185/40 in the 13:30 Cheltenham
NEXT BEST - Back Top Bandit @ 14.013/1 in the 14:10 Cheltenham
EACH WAY - Back Adamantly Chosen @ 9.28/1 in the 17:30 Cheltenham

Cheltenham 18th Mar (2m1f Grd1 Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 18 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vauban
Pied Piper
Fil Dor
Il Etait Temps
Porticello
Icare Allen
Knight Salute
Doctor Parnassus
Teddy Blue
Lunar Power
Ages Of Man
Koi Dodville
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 18th Mar (2m1f Grd3 Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 18 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
State Man
Colonel Mustard
West Cork
Suprise Package
I Like To Move It
Top Bandit
First Street
Broomfield Burg
My Mate Mozzie
Tax For Max
Jesse Evans
Cormier
Gua Du Large
Tritonic
Tempo Chapter Two
Farout
Eclair De Beaufeu
Irascible
Call Me Lyreen
Ballyadam
Cask Mate
Faivoir
Bua Boy
Dysart Diamond
Stepney Causeway
Felix Desjy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Cheltenham 18th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 18 March, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Langer Dan
Hollow Games
Adamantly Chosen
Chemical Energy
Banbridge
Cobblers Dream
Five Oclock
Hes A Hardy Bloke
Grand Jury
Freedom To Dream
Decimation
I A Connect
The Goffer
Au Fleuron
Quinta Do Mar
Ilikedwayurthinkin
Party Business
Herbiers
The Very Man
Earlofthecotswolds
Perfect Attitude
Lucky Max
Silver Sheen
Bigz Belief
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Cheltenham Tips