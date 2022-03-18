Today's Cheltenham Tips: Vauban the pick of the Irish

NAP: Vauban the cream of the crop

Vauban - 13:30 Cheltenham

This year's Triumph Hurdle is a cracker and the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban is expected to progress again. He comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings following his defeat of Fil Dor in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile at Leopardstown last month.

He finished runner-up to Pied Piper on his hurdling debut, but took a big step forward to win with a bit to spare last time, impressing with the way he travelled through the contest, for all there is room for improvement with his jumping. Pied Piper was imperious when winning the Finesse over course and distance last time, but this is a much stronger race, and he will have to improve further to uphold the form with Vauban.

No. 12 Vauban (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Top Bandit the one in the County

Top Bandit - 14:10 Cheltenham

Top Bandit was a winner over course and distance earlier in the season and he would have been fully entitled to have a crack at one of the graded races, but an opening mark of 139 has made connections think otherwise, and he is just the type that will be well suited by a strongly-run race at two miles.

A strong-travelling type, he only just did enough once hitting the front for his first two victories over hurdles, but he displayed a nice turn of foot when stretching four lengths clear in a race run at a stop-start gallop at Punchestown last time, and was still value for extra than the official margin. Top Bandit is a horse that is hard to get a handle on, surely capable of much better than he has achieved so far, and there is no better jockey to have on your side than Davy Russell in such races round Cheltenham.

No. 18 Top Bandit SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 139

EACH WAY: Adamantly is the Chosen one

Adamantly Chosen - 17:30 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins won the Martin Pipe with Galopin des Champs, who broke many hearts - notably mine - when falling at the last when having the race sewn up on Thursday, and the yard once again have a similarly unexposed type to go to war with in Adamantly Chosen.

He finished runner-up on his first two starts over hurdles, but made no mistake when scoring by 27 lengths under a no-nonsense ride at Thurles in February, easily stretching clear of inferior rivals. There should be plenty more to come from him, especially now stepping up to two and a half miles, and he has one of the best conditional riders from Ireland booked.