ROB Cheltenham Preview live 7pm 8 March

Panel will discuss key races on each day

Tips for each day and best Festival bets

The Cheltenham 2023 countdown reaches fever pitch on Wednesday 8 March when Betfair ambassador and Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore will be among those taking part in a special live Racing...Only Bettor Festival preview.

Kevin Blake, Tony Calvin and Betfair's Barry Orr will be the other experts joining host Vanessa Ryle for the special which will be broadcast live at 7pm right here as well as across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

By then there will be less than one week to go before the Cheltenham Festival 2023 which takes place 14-17 March.

Expert insight and the best bets

On the Racing...Only Bettor preview the panel will discuss the key races on each day of the Festival.

There will be a bet and an odds boost for each day.

The show will conclude with all five panellists recommending their best bet for the Cheltenham Festival 2023.

It will be fascinating to watch, with Rachael talking about her runners at Cheltenham as she aims to build on her astonishing success of the past two festivals.

In 2021, she became the first woman to finish the Festival as leading jockey. Last year, she made history again, becoming the first woman jockey to win the Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory.

She joins a panel of experts who will have every betting angle covered for Cheltenham 2023.