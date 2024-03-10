- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 134
Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Liari has a chance in the Boodles
Liari is the only runner for Paul Nicholls on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, but this big, strong improving horse has an each-way chance in the Boodles Handicap Hurdle he says...
Just the one runner for Paul on Day 1 of the Festival
Unbeaten Liari is a big, strong improving horse
16:50 - Liari
A classy recruit from the flat in France, he is progressive and unbeaten in three starts over hurdles since joining us. He's done everything right so far and has an entry in the Triumph Hurdle on Friday but runs instead in this handicap off a mark of 134.
It will not be easy for him off top weight of 11st 12lbs but this is a bit like a limited handicap with the bottom ones on 10st 12lbs and Liari is a big, strong, improving horse and hopefully has an each-way chance.
