Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Liari has a chance in the Boodles

Just the one runner for Paul on Day 1 of the Festival

Unbeaten Liari is a big, strong improving horse

No. 1 Liari (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

A classy recruit from the flat in France, he is progressive and unbeaten in three starts over hurdles since joining us. He's done everything right so far and has an entry in the Triumph Hurdle on Friday but runs instead in this handicap off a mark of 134.

It will not be easy for him off top weight of 11st 12lbs but this is a bit like a limited handicap with the bottom ones on 10st 12lbs and Liari is a big, strong, improving horse and hopefully has an each-way chance.

