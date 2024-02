Our Nicholls 2024 Cheltenham double is a 15/1 shot

Stay Away Fay seeking more Cheltenham Festival glory

Ginny's Destiny a three time course winner already

Stay Away Fay was a Grade 1 winning Novice Hurdler and has transferred his form to fences this season with victories in two of his three chase outings.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival last year in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, he has looked a classy operator over fences this season.

Sent to Exeter on Chase debut over 3m, he saw off the challenges of The Changing Man and most noticeably Grey Dawning to score on debut.

Upped in grade at Sandown when next seen he made it 2/2 over the larger obstacles when seeing off the talented Giovinco to snatch victory.

In a bold move by Paul when last seen at Cheltenham, Stay Away Fay was sent into open company against more experienced horses and ran a cracker just over three lengths behind the winner Capodanno to finish third in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase.

Back into novice company and gaining valuable experience over fences this season, his stamina and jumping could see him go extremely close.

Paul added: "The Brown Advisory is the right race for Stay Away Fay. It is the only race he will be in. He ran well a couple of weeks ago at Cheltenham. He learned a lot from that, so the Brown Advisory is his next target."

Ginny's Destiny has been the poster boy for Team Ditcheat this season putting up three monumental performances at Prestbury Park over fences.

Having needed his first experience on yard debut at Cheltenham in October, he put things right when sent over the same course and distance a month later to land his first contest over fences in a Novices' Handicap Chase.

Upped 8lbs in the handicap, he went to Cheltenham's December meeting and showed he had improved again when taking the rise in the weights in his stride, and like his stablemate Stay Away Fay saw off the talented Grey Dawning.

Tackling top weight on his fourth showing at Prestbury Park last time out, he put up his best performance to date to make it a hat-trick of wins around Cheltenham.

Improving with every run, showing a clear love for Cheltenham and being a natural born chaser with his jumping ability, all that is left is to see if he can mix it at Grade 1 level.

Paul added: "It is definitely The Turners Novices Chase for Ginny's Destiny. He keeps improving. His form is rock solid. He has a great chance even in this competitive race."

