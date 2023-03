A Lucky 15 using two bets each from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake

Three selections at 10/1 or bigger

Four winners would pay out £26K from £15 stake

What is a Lucky 15?

One of the most popular bets among casual bettors, a Lucky 15 is a wager that consists of four selections, resulting in 15 bets being placed all on one betslip.

The bet contains:

- 4 x Singles

- 6 x Doubles

- 4 x Trebles

- 1 x Accumulator

This means that whatever your stake is, you need to multiply it by 15 to get your total stake, ie, a £1 Lucky 15 would cost you £15 in total, a 50p Lucky 15 comes to £7.50.

But for a small outlay, your rewards can be huge.

You will win some money even if you have just one winner, and landing two winners often results in a very profitable bet, but collecting on three or four winners can mean big payouts.

Cheltenham Day 3 Lucky 15

On betting.betfair you will find tips from our expert tipsters, such as Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake among others, and their best bets for day three of the Cheltenham Festival are already online.

So, instead of doing the work ourselves, we've taken four selections from our expert tipsters to include in our Lucky 15 for Thursday.

Selection #1 - Appreciate It 13:30 Turners Novices' Chase at 4/1

Kevin Blake says: "The one that makes most appeal at the prices is the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It. The nine-year-old has been a very high profile performer throughout his career."

"He has already won twice at the Cheltenham Festival, namely the Champion Bumper and the Supreme Novices' Hurdle."

"He was confined to one start last season which curtailed his planned novice chasing campaign by a year, but he has made up for lost time in that discipline this season."

Selection #2 - Moka De Vassy EW Pertemps at 14:10 at 25/1

Tony Calvin says: "I bet connections were delighted to have even got into the race off a mark of 125 - the bottom weight has actually crept in off a mere 121 - and I love the fact that this lightly-raced 5yo has two good Cheltenham runs to his name, in Triumph and Ballymore trials."

"They stepped him up in trip over an extended 2m7f at Exeter last time and I liked the way he stuck on to finish a six-length third to the admittedly cosy winner Walking On Air, when wearing cheekpieces for the first time."

Selection #3 - Gold Tweet EW Stayers' Hurdle at 15:30 at 10/1

Tony Calvin says: "I have been chipping away at that solid campaigner Dashel Drasher for a couple of months now and I am more recently sold on the claims of the horse who beat him pointless in the Cleeve Hurdle last time, Gold Tweet."

"Aunties and uncles and all that, but if any 6yo, trying the trip for the first time, from a top English or Irish stable, had won as he did at Cheltenham in January - and I appreciate the third, Paisley Park, was giving him 6lb there - then you would have been looking at a 6s poke here, tops."

Selection #4 - Magical Zoe E/W 16:50 Mares' Novices Hurdle at 12/1

Kevin Blake says: "The five-year-old is similarly inexperienced as the favourite, but she is likely to have learned more in her two starts over hurdles as they were harder fought victories."

"She was particularly impressive in a Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle at Down Royal back in November, overcoming significant trouble in running to nail Nikini close home under a ballsy ride."

Racing... Only Bettor - Day 3 at Cheltenham. Watch below.