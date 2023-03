A Lucky 15 using two bets each from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake

Three selections at 16/1 or bigger

Four winners would pay out over £25k for £15 total stake

What is a Lucky 15?

One of the most popular bets among casual bettors, a Lucky 15 is a wager that consists of four selections, resulting in 15 bets being placed all on one betslip.

The bet contains:

- 4 x Singles

- 6 x Doubles

- 4 x Trebles

- 1 x Accumulator

This means that whatever your stake is, you need to multiply it by 15 to get your total stake, ie, a £1 Lucky 15 would cost you £15 in total, a 50p Lucky 15 comes to £7.50.

But for a small outlay, your rewards can be huge.

You will win some money even if you have just one winner, and landing two winners often results in a very profitable bet, but collecting on three or four winners can mean big payouts.

Cheltenham Day 2 Lucky 15

On betting.betfair you will find tips from our expert tipsters, such as Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake among others, and their best bets for day two of the Cheltenham Festival are already online.

So, instead of doing the work ourselves, we've taken four selections from our expert tipsters to include in our Lucky 15 for Wednesday.

And as you'll see below, three of the selections are priced at 16/1 or bigger, so with all the extra places on offer on the Betfair Sportsbook, we're going for an each-way Lucky 15 on Day 2.

Selection #1 - Gaelic Warrior (13:30) E/W @ 9/2

Kevin Blake says: "It is very unusual for Willie Mullins to be responsible for a horse with the best form in the race and for it not to be the favourite, but that is the case here.

The longer trip is a change of variable, but it isn't one that unduly concerns me. I expect him to be tucked in behind the leaders, ideally keeping a horse on his outside for as long as possible, and be unleashed in the straight."

Selection #2 - Adamantly Chosen (14:50) E/W @ 20/1

Tony Calvin says: "Adamantly Chosen seems the most overpriced to me - he is currently 20/1 on the Sportsbook if you want to back him each-way - especially as he was supplemented into this race, having already had the option of the Turners over 2m4f, a trip over which he has been campaigned this season.

"He ran better than the beaten distance suggests in the Martin Pipe here last season - he travelled well into the race and traded at 2.982/1 in running - and hopefully the step up to 3m for the first time will be the key to opening his winning chance here. He is ground-versatile too, which helps when betting at this stage, and I love his price."

Selection #3 - Benson (14:50) E/W (7 places) @ 16/1

Tony Calvin says: "I finally cottoned out that the obvious was staring me in the face and Benson at 16/1 each-way, seven places, with the Betfair Sportsbook, is the best bet in the race.

"He comes here at the top of his game after winning the Morebattle last time, from the right horses, and hopefully a 5lb penalty won't stop him (he went up 5lb for the win, so he is off his correct mark) from collecting the 100k bonus."

Selection #4 - Global Citizen (16:50) E/W (6 places) @ 16/1

Kevin Blake says: "Global Citizen has had a largely similar preparation to what he had last year and has again benefited from some eye-catchingly generous handicapping which has left him just 3lb higher than when winning this race last year.

"While he is a year older, one significant difference is that his trainer Ben Pauling has been absolutely blasting in the winners this season from his new yard whereas this time last year he was just tipping along at a below-average win rate."

