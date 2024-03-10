- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Lucky 15 Tips for Day 1 at Cheltenham: Tipman's near 150/1 four-fold for Tuesday
For each day of this week's Cheltenham Festival Tipman Tips will provide a Lucky 15, with Tuesday's four selections coming to combined odds of just under 150/1...
-
Tipman Tips provide an E/W Lucky 15 for Tuesday
-
Four selections come to combined odds of near 150/1151.00
-
-
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: J. W. Kennedy
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 147
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Mr R. James
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
13:30 - Jeriko Du Reponet @ 7/18.00
A exciting opener in the Supreme and a race that looks a lot better betting race than previous years. Lots of solid claims here but I fancy Jeriko Du Reponet, who has been ticking along nicely for Nicky Henderson and is reported to be doing some fine pieces of work at home. Done nothing wrong so far and improving with every outing, should really appreciate a good gallop here over a stiff two miles.
14:10 - Found A Fifty @ 9/25.50
Gaelic Warrior looks ripe for taking on here and although not many of these have form that can rival him Found A Fifty looks progressive and well suited to this type of test. Quite a forward horse who always makes a bold bid, has got quirks and still improving and some of his recent outings have set a good standard.
14:50 - The Goffer @ 5/16.00
The Goffer finished fourth in this race last year of a 2lb higher mark and looks as if his season so far has all been prep for this renewal. Plenty to like about his chances, will be well suited to the conditions and with Jack Kennedy taking over the steering he shouldn't be far away.
17:30 - Salvador Ziggy @ 9/25.50
Small field for this renewal and a very open race, Salvador Ziggy will do for me. Highest rated horse in the race and has run well at Cheltenham on both of his previous visits. Stays all day and will appreciate the softer ground we're expecting.
