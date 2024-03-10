Lucky 15 Tips for Day 1 at Cheltenham: Tipman's near 150/1 four-fold for Tuesday

Tipman Tips provide an E/W Lucky 15 for Tuesday

Four selections come to combined odds of near 150/1 151.00

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

No. 5 Jeriko Du Reponet (Fr) Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

A exciting opener in the Supreme and a race that looks a lot better betting race than previous years. Lots of solid claims here but I fancy Jeriko Du Reponet, who has been ticking along nicely for Nicky Henderson and is reported to be doing some fine pieces of work at home. Done nothing wrong so far and improving with every outing, should really appreciate a good gallop here over a stiff two miles.

No. 2 Found A Fifty (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Gaelic Warrior looks ripe for taking on here and although not many of these have form that can rival him Found A Fifty looks progressive and well suited to this type of test. Quite a forward horse who always makes a bold bid, has got quirks and still improving and some of his recent outings have set a good standard.

No. 6 The Goffer (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 147

The Goffer finished fourth in this race last year of a 2lb higher mark and looks as if his season so far has all been prep for this renewal. Plenty to like about his chances, will be well suited to the conditions and with Jack Kennedy taking over the steering he shouldn't be far away.

No. 6 Salvador Ziggy (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Mr R. James

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Small field for this renewal and a very open race, Salvador Ziggy will do for me. Highest rated horse in the race and has run well at Cheltenham on both of his previous visits. Stays all day and will appreciate the softer ground we're expecting.

Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ just under 150/1151.00 Bet now

Now read more content in our Cheltenham Festival HUB.

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch our Cheltenham Festivla preivew show now.