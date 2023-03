Kevin Blakes gives us his five top tips for Cheltenham

Brandy Love his best bet on Tuesday

A trio of tips for Wednesday

A strong fancy in the Pertemps Final on Thursday

Brandy is going to Love going left-handed

Brandy Love - Mares' Hurdle, Tuesday, 16:10

Ever since this time last year I have held the view that Brandy Love is potentially one of the most talented mares in training and she might well finally get the chance to show that in the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday.

Readers with long memories may recall that she featured in this very article last year prior to her billed appearance in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle, but a last-minute setback ruled her out.

That race was won in good style by Love Envoi, so imagine my feelings when Brandy Love kicked Love Envoi out of the way in a Grade 1 mares' novice hurdle at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival a few weeks later. One that got away!

The hope will be that she can belatedly have her day in the sun at the Cheltenham Festival in this contest.

The case with her is relatively simple in that she has shown remarkable talent in her last three starts despite hating going right-handed on each occasion.

She is already rated 149 based on those efforts and it would be a shock if she isn't notably better going left-handed.

This course and distance promises to be ideal for her and with her latest defeat at Punchestown being easy to forgive given that she was thought to be badly in need of the run as well as her aforementioned hatred of going right-handed, it wouldn't at all surprise if she produces a very big effort in the Mares' Hurdle.

Back Brandy Love to Win the Mares Hurdle (Tuesday) @ 11/2

Warrior can fight off Ballymore rivals

Gaelic Warrior - Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Wednesday, 13:30

The Willie Mullins-trained Impaire Et Passe has been one of the big talking horses on the Cheltenham preview circuit in recent weeks, but while I do think Mullins will win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday, I think he may do so with Gaelic Warrior.

The five-year-old was considered a banker for many on his first start for Mullins off a mark of 129 in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at this meeting last year. Those that felt he was well-in off that mark were absolutely spot on, but unfortunately for them, a tendency to jump to his right coupled with inexperience saw him touched off by a short-head by Brazil.

Since then he has made no mistake, winning two moderate contests in devastating style before making a mockery of a mark of 143 in one of the most competitive handicap hurdles of the season at the Dublin Racing Festival last time.

Significantly, his tendency to jump right only became notable after he hit the front that day and the fact that he jumped as straight as he did when in company will have given his connections a blueprint for how to ride him in this race.

The step up in trip promises to suit him well and while he has some talking horses in opposition to him, Gaelic Warrior appeals as being the form horse in the race. He represents a very fair proposition at his current price.

Back Gaelic Warrior to Win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Wednesday) @ 5/1

Top class Galvin to take to Cross-Country course

Galvin - Cross Country Chase, Wednesday, 16:10

The Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase on Wednesday might not be considered the most attractive of betting mediums by many, but it is a race that has changed significantly since being switched from a handicap to a conditions race in 2016.

Since then, the biggest starting price of the seven winners has been 7/1 with all bar one of those winners having been 9/2 or shorter, so it has certainly changed into a race that has been dominated by those at the front of the market.

Gordon Elliott looks to have a very strong hold on the race with last year's winner Delta Work being on track to defend his crown while Galvin will look to play the role of spoiler on his cross-country debut.

The ante-post market has long favoured Delta Work for this race and it is easy to see why, as the five-time Grade 1 winner has taken really well to this discipline and has very much been trained with this as one of his major targets along with the Grand National.

However, Delta Work faces a very real test from his stable mate Galvin.

A high-class performer that finished fourth in the Gold Cup last year and ran up to a mark of 166 when winning a Grade 3 contest at Punchestown in October, he too has been earmarked for this race for quite some time. He has reportedly already been over to Cheltenham to school over this course as well as having schooled at other cross-country venues closer to home.

While winning this race on a first start in the discipline is tough, Delta Work showed that it can be done last year and Galvin might well hammer home that point this year, particularly if the ground is on the sounder side.

Back Galvin to Win the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Wednesday) @ 15/8

Rouge makes plenty of appeal in Grand Annual

Rouge Vif - Grand Annual Chase, Wednesday, 16:50

The yearly changes in how the British handicapping team treat the Irish raiding parties in the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival are always fascinating, at least to a numbers slave like me!

One of the most significant changes last year related to the handicap chases in that the British handicappers had implemented a policy change which saw them treat the home team much more generously through the season, but then they also hit the Irish raiders harder than usual with the weights for the Cheltenham Festival.

That double whammy had a significant negative impact on the performance of Irish-trained horses in the handicap chases, with just two of them making the first five home in the four contests at the meeting.

There hasn't been any respite for the Irish in this weights for this year's handicap chases, so it wouldn't at all surprise if the British again dominate these races.

I want to lean into this angle and the one that I consider the best bet amongst them is the Harry Whittington-trained Rouge Vif in the Grand Annual Handicap Chase on Wednesday.

The nine-year-old was a high-class performer for Whittington back in 2020, winning a Grade 2 chase and a handicap chase off a mark of 156. However, his owners moved the horse to Paul Nicholls after that season where he lost his form and was sent to the sales at the end of last season.

Keen to have another crack at him, Whittington bought him back for new owners at £40,000 and looks to have been lining him up for this race all season.

The handicapper has been particularly generous to him, dropping him all the way down to a mark of 137 from a career-high of 164.

He has a similar profile to last year's winner of this race Global Citizen and he makes plenty of appeal. The main concern is that he might need a little bit of luck to sneak in at the bottom of the weights, but if he gets in, he will have a really good chance at a big price.

Back Rouge Vif E/W in Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Wednesday) @ 12/1

Shoot has great chance of coming First in Pertemps

Shoot First - Pertemps Final Hcap Hurdle, Thursday, 14:10

The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle on Thursday is one of the quirkier contests at the Cheltenham Festival.

The qualifying system has undergone an overhaul this season, with the criteria being changed to the first four home in each qualifier getting a place in the final line-up rather than the first six.

This might well lead to some long-established trends in the race being torched this year and I believe the Charles Byrnes-trained Shoot First might well become the winner of a qualifier to follow up in the final since Fingal Bay in 2014.

Charles Byrnes needs no introduction when it comes to successfully targeting big handicaps under both codes and in Shoot First he looks to have an outstanding candidate for this race.

Unexposed with just seven runs over hurdles to his name, just two of which came over three miles, he stamped himself as a leading contender for this race by absolutely bolting up in a qualifier at Cheltenham back in October.

Ridden by Philip Byrnes on that occasion, he was initially dropped into cover, but absolutely tanked his way into front rank after the fourth-last flight. This led to him hitting the front far earlier than ideal, but despite dossing in front, he still ran out the easy two-length winner over rivals that have boosted the form since.

Put away with this race in mind since then, he promises to be even more effective when ridden with more patience and the New Course might well suit him even better than the old course.

While he is a relatively short price at the front of the market, I could see him going off even shorter, as he looks to have a tremendous chance.

Back Shoot First to Win the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Thursday) @ 3/1

