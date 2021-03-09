Cheltenham Festival Live Stream: How to watch every race of the 2021 Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is the highlight of the British jump season and remains one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the UK sporting calendar. This year it takes place from 16-19 March.

The four-day festival brings together the world's finest National Hunt jockeys, horses and trainers to do battle around this iconic racecourse. You can catch every single furlong of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival on the Betfair Exchange, Sportsbook or right here on our Cheltenham Hub.

Customers can watch Cheltenham live via the Betfair Live Video service which covers race meetings around the world, including Latin America, Australia, the UAE and Singapore.

How to watch Cheltenham live

Wondering where to watch Cheltenham live on the go? The Betfair Live Video stream ticks all the boxes. You can watch live racing at Cheltenham for free from any desktop or laptop computer, as well as from iOS and Android smartphone or tablet devices, providing you have a reliable Wi-Fi or 4G connection.

Step-by-step guide to watching Cheltenham Festival live stream on Betfair

1. To watch any of the races during the 2021 Cheltenham Festival you simply need to have a funded Betfair account.

2. Once the bet is matched, you can click the 'Live Stream' button on the race you wish to watch.

3. On desktop, the Betfair Live Video will load in a separate window, with full-screen mode available.

4. The process is even easier on the Betfair Exchange & Sportsbook mobile apps. Just tap the 'Watch Live Video' button and the stream will begin.

5. To watch via the Cheltenham Hub on Betting.Betfair, make sure you're logged in to your Betfair account and click the 'Live Video' button underneath the racecard.

Advantages of watching Cheltenham races live on Betfair

Our live streams are only two-to-five seconds behind the racecourse on average and give you:

1. Access to pre-race video analysis of the leading race contenders, along with price and market charts and our very own race predictor.

2. Full race commentary available alongside live streams to keep your finger firmly on the pulse of the leading pack.

3. Ad-free coverage with no annoying pop-ups before or during any race.

You may be unable to visit the Cheltenham Festival 2021 but you can watch live streams of all 28 races on Betfair.

New Customer offer

Looking to bet on the Cheltenham Festival? Choose the Betfair Exchange and get the best value pre-race odds by betting against other punters instead of against a traditional bookmaker.

We're the oldest and largest sports betting exchange on the planet, with a huge range of markets for every race at the Cheltenham Festival, including each-way and place markets.

We've also got an exciting New Customer offer for anyone in the UK or Ireland thinking of signing up to the Betfair Exchange ahead of Cheltenham.

Bet £10 on Betfair Exchange and Get £30 in Free Bets

Wager a minimum of £10 on the Betfair Exchange for the first time and receive the following rewards for use over the 2021 Cheltenham Festival:

· £20 free bet on the Betfair Exchange

· £10 free accumulator bet on the Betfair Sportsbook

· 50 free spins on Betfair Casino Bet now and claim your free bets ready to spend during the 2021 Cheltenham Festival!

Bet now and claim your free bets ready to spend during the 2021 Cheltenham Festival!