Cheltenham Festival 2023 preview podcast

Team discuss the big races after a busy week

Turners Novices Chase & Ryanair Chase in-depth previews

Megan Nicholls hosts a bumper episode of Cheltenham...Only Bettor following a weekend of superb national hunt action.

She's joined once again by Daryl Carter and friend of the show Kevin Blake as the Cheltenham countdown continues.

When is the Cheltenham Festival 2023?

The Festival takes place 14 - 17 March and Betting.Betfair is the place for the best previews and tips.

Last weekend was a busy one so there was plenty to discuss, including Sir Gerard's shortening odds in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase and Teahupoo after an impressive winning performance in Ireland.

They also discuss Comfort Zone - a potential Triumph Hurdle contender at Cheltenham.

Megan says The Mares Hurdle is red hot, potentially one of the most competitive races of the Festival.

Kevin is keen to talk about Editeu Du Gite who has shortened in the Champion Chase market. That said, Edwardstone is a worthy favourite for what should be a cracking race.

Meanwhile, Ahoy Senor has shortened in the Gold Cup betting, although Daryl isn't convinced that he's a potential winner in the big race on the Friday afternoon at Cheltenham.

Ryanair and Turners previews

The team get down to the real business of playing 'Willie Mullins bingo' and try to put together the Ryanair jigsaw.

They go in-depth on the markets for the Ryanair and the Turners - in which Stage Star looks set to run after winning last weekend at Cheltenham - and provide plenty of insight to get your teeth stuck into.

