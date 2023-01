Team look back on weekend and ahead to Cheltenham

This week on Cheltenham...Only Bettor, all eyes are on the Gold Cup as we look ahead to what is shaping up to be a fantastic renewal of the big race.

Megan Nicholls welcomes a familiar face as a guest this week in Charlie Davies, Assistant Trainer to Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, to give Dicheat insights.

Regular panellists Daryl Carter and Jerry McGrath are also on hand.

Jerry discusses Marie's Rock, after her win in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on Boxing Day, and looks ahead to her potential battle with Love Evoi in the Mares' Hurdle.

You can read Daryl Carter's Mares' Hurdle ante-post column here, where he has taken a shine to Marie's Rock as well as one other runner.

Daryl reflects on a rare bad weekend at Wincanton and explains why he is warming to Hermes Allen ahead of Cheltenham.

Charlie talks Tahmuras after his victory in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown and says:

"We couldn't be any happier with him. It's all systems go and he'll go to Cheltenham now... I imagine he will run in The Supreme."

Expect strong opinions as the team share their Gold Cup views, and debate Galopin Des Champs price as favourite, top tips and plenty of Festival excitement, as the build up continues...

Of course, each panelist, including Charlie, have their £20 charity wagers for the Gold Cup, which you can listen to below to find out where the money is going.

