Cheltenham Trials Day: L'homme Presse 5/4 for Betfair Cotswold Chase

Horse racing at Cheltenham
Betfair sponsor three races at Cheltenham Trials Day on 25 January

Betfair have launched antepost markets for the three races they are sponsoring at Cheltenham Trials Day on Saturday 25 January so get the latest odds and find out which horses are popular with punters...

L'homme Presse is the favourite to win the Betfair Cotsworld Steeplace Chase - the feature race on Cheltenham Trials Day - after antepost markets were launched for the Saturday 25 January meeting.

Betfair will sponsor The Betfair Exchange Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap), The Betfair Cotswold Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2) and The Betfair Cleeve Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Grade 2) at the hotly-anticipatd meeting at Prestbury Park.

The middle race of three, The Cotswold, is the feature of Festival Trials Day. It boasts a rich history, producing fantastic renewals over the years with strong winners such as Neptune Collonges, Frodon, and 2024 winner Capodanno for the Willie Mullins team.

Venetia Williams will be hoping that her race favourite can join those illustrious ranks in four days' time. Mouse Morris' Gentlemansgame 9/43.25 comes next in the market while last year's winner Capodanno and Chantry House are both 7/18.00.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Stage Star - a Cheltenham Festival winner in 2023 - is 8/19.00

Ginny's Destiny to challenge Iroko in Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase

Second of the three races is the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase and that's the race where Nicholls will be well-represented with Ginny's Destiny 7/24.50 (below) and Il Ridoto 8/19.00 capable of challenging. Last year at this meeting, Ginny's Destiny landed the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase.

Ginnys Destiny 1280 .jpg

The favourite, however, is Iroko 10/34.33 while Soul Icon 4/15.00 and Imperial Saint 11/26.50 also have their backers.

The Betfair Cleeve Hurdle is the last of the three races and is expected to be a competitive contest with joint-leaders at the top of the antepost market.

Crambo and Strong Leader are both 15/82.88 in a market in which Gowel Road 5/16.00 and Monmiral 8/19.00 also feature prominently.

The meeting on 25 January will be fascinating in its own right and, as well as setting the stage for the drama and excitement of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. 

