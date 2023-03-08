</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Racing Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview: Our tipsters' best bets for the feature races
Joe Dyer
08 March 2023
3 min read Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and Brendan Duke debate the biggest races of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, picking out their best bets for the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Stayers Hurdle and Champion Chase Tips for the four feature races Three bets for every race Favourites and outsiders mixed Mark your card for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with our special 2023 Festival podcast. Back A Plus Tard to win the Gold Cup 10.0", "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Joe Dyer" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234","entry_title":"Racing Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview: Our tipsters\u0027 best bets for the feature races "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.196359564?nodeId=32043234">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Racing%20Only%20Bettor%20Cheltenham%20Preview%3A%20Our%20tipsters%27%20best%20bets%20for%20the%20feature%20races%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-watch-and-read-our-best-bets-for-feature-races-080323-205.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-watch-and-read-our-best-bets-for-feature-races-080323-205.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-watch-and-read-our-best-bets-for-feature-races-080323-205.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-watch-and-read-our-best-bets-for-feature-races-080323-205.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-tips-watch-and-read-our-best-bets-for-feature-races-080323-205.html&text=Racing%20Only%20Bettor%20Cheltenham%20Preview%3A%20Our%20tipsters%27%20best%20bets%20for%20the%20feature%20races%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and Brendan Duke debate the biggest races of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, picking out their best bets for the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Stayers Hurdle and Champion Chase</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Tips for the four feature races</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Three bets for every race</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Favourites and outsiders mixed</h3> </li> <hr><p></p><p>Mark your card for the <strong>2023 Cheltenham Festival </strong>with our special 2023 Festival podcast.</p><p>Held in our Dublin office in front of a live studio audience, this year we welcomed Gold Cup winner and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore</a> onto our star panel.</p><p>The best jumps jockey in the business was joined by our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Racing...Only Bettor</a> and Weighed In regulars <strong>Tony Calvin</strong>, <strong>Kevin Blake</strong> and <strong>Brendan Duke</strong>.</p><p>Host <strong>Vanessa Ryle</strong> kept it running smoothly as we ran through all four days of the upcoming Festival.</p><p>Listen back to get views on the feature action of each day and a whistlestop tour of our tipsters' best bets from the day's other races.</p><p> <iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pFrE3SB22qI" title="Racing...Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

To whet your whistle this is what you can expect from the panel with bets for the four biggest races of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

Champion Hurdle - How to play Constitution Hill at even money

Tony Calvin: "There is an angle in here - State Man is odds-on in the betting without Constitution Hill - but I think his form might be a bit overrated. I Like to Move It is about 4/1 in the betting without Constitution Hill. He is a young improver - each-way or straight win-only would be way I play him."

Kevin Blake: "Constitution Hill is probably going to go on and win. There's very little to pick at with him, he's been given a very sympathetic campaign and is hard to knock. For a bet, you can get around even money for a straight forecast of Constitution Hill and State Man and if I had to play it that would be the way I would go."

No. 0 Constitution Hill Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey:

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Brendan Duke: "Just sit back and enjoy Constitution Hill because I don't want to be looking 10 lengths back to see how my horse is getting on. Constitution Hill will win by 6.5 lengths or more."

Back I Like To Move It in betting without Constitution Hill 4/1

Champion Chase - Calvin has a big priced fancy

Tony Calvin: "I am belatedly coming round to Team GB and Team Nicholls. Greaneteen is my bet here. He has a body of work that suggests he should be bang there if at his best and Paul will have him fresh for this."

Kevin Blake: "It's Edwardstone for me. I thought he was deadly last time out at Cheltenham when he came back lame with a foot issue. This should be a cracker of a race."

Brendan Duke: "I am a huge Edwardstone fan. He's one of the toughest horses in training, one of the best horses in training. I do think he was an unlucky loser at Cheltenham last time out."

Back Edwardstone to win the Champion Chase 13/8

Stayers Hurdle - Gold Tweet a bet for two of the panel

Tony Calvin: "If Gold Tweet was trained by a Henderson or a Mullins he would be nearer to 4/1 than 12/1. Given age, unexposed nature, performance last time, the 12/1 seems wrong."

Kevin Blake: "Teahupoo is my marginal choice in a really tough race. I have always liked this horse, and he was my selection in last year's Champion Hurdle which went terribly! Yes, there are question marks about the ground, but I am inclined to take a chance. I think he has the right racing character."

Brendan Duke: "Gold Tweet is a very interesting horse. Looked like he pulled the jockey's arms out the whole race last time at Cheltenham, the danger is that he repeats that. That would be a concern."

Back Gold Tweet to win the Stayers Hurdle 12/1

Gold Cup - A Plus Tard the wrong price?

Tony Calvin: "It's A Plus Tard at around 10.09/1 on the Betfair Exchange. Anybody who has listened to me on Racing...Only Bettor or Weighed In knows I think A Plus Tard has been the wrong price for a long time."

Kevin Blake: "I thought Gallopin des Champs was really good in the Irish Gold Cup last time. He was powerful late on and that got rid of some of the worries I had about him. But you look down the line and you see A Plus Tard and Minella Indo in opposition. I can't wait for this race, proper contest."

Brendan Duke: "I like the dour stayers and Stattler is made for this. He jumped like a bunny in the 3m6 race last year."

Back A Plus Tard to win the Gold Cup 10.0

Read past articles

Home Horse Racing Cheltenham Tips Racing Only Bettor Cheltenham Preview: Our tipsters' best bets for the feature races