To whet your whistle this is what you can expect from the panel with bets for the four biggest races of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.
Tony Calvin: "There is an angle in here - State Man is odds-on in the betting without Constitution Hill - but I think his form might be a bit overrated. I Like to Move It is about 4/1 in the betting without Constitution Hill. He is a young improver - each-way or straight win-only would be way I play him."
Kevin Blake: "Constitution Hill is probably going to go on and win. There's very little to pick at with him, he's been given a very sympathetic campaign and is hard to knock. For a bet, you can get around even money for a straight forecast of Constitution Hill and State Man and if I had to play it that would be the way I would go."
Brendan Duke: "Just sit back and enjoy Constitution Hill because I don't want to be looking 10 lengths back to see how my horse is getting on. Constitution Hill will win by 6.5 lengths or more."
Tony Calvin: "I am belatedly coming round to Team GB and Team Nicholls. Greaneteen is my bet here. He has a body of work that suggests he should be bang there if at his best and Paul will have him fresh for this."
Kevin Blake: "It's Edwardstone for me. I thought he was deadly last time out at Cheltenham when he came back lame with a foot issue. This should be a cracker of a race."
Brendan Duke: "I am a huge Edwardstone fan. He's one of the toughest horses in training, one of the best horses in training. I do think he was an unlucky loser at Cheltenham last time out."
Tony Calvin: "If Gold Tweet was trained by a Henderson or a Mullins he would be nearer to 4/1 than 12/1. Given age, unexposed nature, performance last time, the 12/1 seems wrong."
Kevin Blake: "Teahupoo is my marginal choice in a really tough race. I have always liked this horse, and he was my selection in last year's Champion Hurdle which went terribly! Yes, there are question marks about the ground, but I am inclined to take a chance. I think he has the right racing character."
Brendan Duke: "Gold Tweet is a very interesting horse. Looked like he pulled the jockey's arms out the whole race last time at Cheltenham, the danger is that he repeats that. That would be a concern."
Tony Calvin: "It's A Plus Tard at around 10.09/1 on the Betfair Exchange. Anybody who has listened to me on Racing...Only Bettor or Weighed In knows I think A Plus Tard has been the wrong price for a long time."
Kevin Blake: "I thought Gallopin des Champs was really good in the Irish Gold Cup last time. He was powerful late on and that got rid of some of the worries I had about him. But you look down the line and you see A Plus Tard and Minella Indo in opposition. I can't wait for this race, proper contest."
Brendan Duke: "I like the dour stayers and Stattler is made for this. He jumped like a bunny in the 3m6 race last year."
Friday 17 March, 3.30pm
