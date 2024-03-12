Day 1 Cheltenham Tips: Andy Robson's NAP, NB, EW and Champions League double on Tuesday

Find 8/1 9.00 each-eay tip in the third!

Back 5/1 6.00 Cheltenham/Champions League double below

NAP - Champion Hurdle (15:30) - Back State Man @ 1/3 1.33

No. 6 State Man (Fr) SBK 4/11 EXC 1.36 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

State Man does not need much of an introduction. He picked up his 8th Grade One victory at the Dublin Racing Festival by winning the Irish Champion hurdle, making it three Grade 1 wins this season. Apart from falling on his debut for Willie Mullins he generally jumps well and the only time he has experienced defeat in the past two seasons is when he chased home Constitution Hill in this race in 2023.

With that horse out of the race this year it looks to be a formality for the Irish superstar. He can gain a Champion Hurdle crown in style and although there are many saying this is not the race it could have been had Nicky Henderson's charge been fit, it is still one with a top-class horse that deserves his day at the top of the 2-mile hurdle ranks.

Back State Man to win the 15:30 @ 1/31.33 Bet here

NEXT BEST - National Hunt Chase (17:30) - Back Corbetts Cross @ 15/8 2.88

No. 1 Corbetts Cross (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr D. O'Connor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

What can we say about Corbetts Cross? It seems to be that when there is trouble in a race, he will find it. Last year in the Albert Bartlett he ran out at the last hurdle when coming to make what could well have been a winning challenge.

Last time out he was bumped into by Run Wild Fred and unfortunately fell off the back of it. These are things that could stick in the memory but with there only being seven runners in this race he should be able to avoid any in-running disturbances.

He ticks all the boxes regarding trends for the race, having won at 3-miles previously, is seven years old and has won this season. A horse that deserves to win at the festival to gain compensation for last year, and this could be the perfect race for him to do so.

Back Corbetts Cross in the 17:30 @ 15/82.88 Bet here

EACH-WAY - Ultima Handicap (14:50) - Back Stumptown EW @ 8/1 9.00

Irish domination is something we have become accustomed to at the Cheltenham Festival in recent times. However, this is a race that it usually pays to side with British runners.

Having said all that it is about time the Irish did make a big challenge and this season they look set to do that with more fancied horses this time around than in previous years.

Stumptown may be Irish, but Gavin Cromwell has sent him over to British shores on both starts this season. He pulled up in the Coral Gold Cup, but then won the Paddy Power handicap chase at Cheltenham on New Year's Day by five lengths.

Previous Cheltenham form is positive, with all of the winners in the past 12 renewals having done so and this race has been the aim since then and he can go well at what could turn out to be a double-figure price.

Back Back Stumptown EW in the 14:50 @ 8/19.00 Bet here

Cheltenham/Champions League Double - Back Lossiemouth & Barcelona BTTS Yes (v Napoli) @ 5/1 6.00

Lossiemouth to win

No. 6 Lossiemouth (Fr) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.75 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Lossiemouth made her stunning return to racing in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham last month following a lengthy 273-day break, recording her sixth victory from seven career runs. This performance drew in lots of deserved attention and even brewed some calls for her to take on the electric Constitution Hill in this year's Champion Chase, perhaps currently the biggest compliment in horse racing.

Even despite her short price, Lossiemouth is tough to ignore in the Mares Hurdle.

A truly dominant victory in last year's Triumph Hurdle by 2 ¼ lengths and a hefty win here at Cheltenham in January by 9 ½ lengths, she boasts excellent form here at Cheltenham and looked better than ever last time out.

Aside from Lossiemouth's strength, Willie Mullins has dominated this Grade One event since its induction, winning nine of its 14 running's since its inception in 2008, including six consecutive wins from 2008-2014 with star mare Quevega. Lossiemouth should be a banker selection for day one.

Barcelona v Napoli - Barcelona to win + both teams to score

Barcelona will look to capitalise on their dominance from the first leg two weeks ago and should yet again look too strong for this struggling Napoli side.

Barcelona enter this one unbeaten in eight matches, picking up five wins along the way. FCB exude confidence, especially at the business end of this competition having won 13 of their last 16 home knockout clashes in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Napoli find themselves lingering in the shadows of last year's all-conquering team, currently sitting seventh in Serie A.

Having never triumphed over Barcelona in five attempts (D2 L3) Napoli seem poised to continue that trend. But expect goals.

Barcelona have only blanked in three of their 40 games so far this campaign but have certainly shown their vulnerability at the back with 17 of their 28 league outings witnessing goals for both teams.

Back Back Lossiemouth (Cheltenham, 16:10) and Barcelona to beat Napoli & BTTS @ 5/16.00 Bet here

