Cheltenham Podcast Tips: Betfair Trader says lay Galopin Des Champs

Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 15

The final episode of Cheltenham Only Bettor before the 2024 Cheltenham Festival saw Betfair Trader Ryan McCue join the panel for a second time.

And like his first appearance he did not hold back with his opinions.

Putting up some big-priced selections across the week, his biggest moment was advertising a strong case to lay the 11/102.11 Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs.

As ever, the usual Betfair team of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake were on hand to go through the four Championship races across the four-day meeting and the panel finished by offering up their Naps of the Festival.

2024 Championship Races

On week 15 of the podcast the team went through the four Championship Races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Starting with the Champion Hurdle and discussing the news of 2023 winner Constitution Hill missing the Festival, does State Man just take the beating at 1/31.33.

The Champion Chase sees another short-priced favourite for Willie Mullins with El Fabiolo 4/91.44 on the Betfair Sportsbook, and the team, although not opposing him in the betting, believe he is short enough in the market at this stage.

The Stayers Hurdle is a much more open market with cases for horses at the top and bottom of the market, with Ryan McCue putting up a strong case for last year's third Teahupoo.

Finally, the pinnacle of the meeting, the 2024 Gold Cup, saw the biggest opinion of the show with the Betfair Trader offering up a superb case to lay the 11/102.11 favourite. It is a must listen ahead of the Festival.

Cheltenham Festival Antepost Selections Week 14 Recap

Last week's Handicap Special saw both Daryl Carter and guest of the show Racing TV's Martin Dixon put up 33/134.00 shouts in the Handicap Hurdle events.

Daryl thought Palamon for trainer Paul Nolan was overpriced in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle market and has been proven right with him now clipped in to 20/121.00 on the Sportsbook.

Martin put up Petit Tonnerre for the County Hurdle at the same price and thinks the JP McManus-owned gelding could outrun his odds off his dropping handicap mark.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Ryan have selected as their Naps of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.