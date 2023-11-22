Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for its third series on Wednesday across podcast platforms with a brand-new line up for the 2023/2024 National Hunt season.
ITV Racing's Natalie Green takes over from Megan Nicholls as host of the show, as Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter will be right alongside her all the way up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
The podcast will be live every Wednesday from now until the meeting in March.
Each week the team will discuss a whole host of topics focusing on those special four days at Prestbury Park. Starting with the market movers from the week that was, the panel will then tackle a specific race at the Festival delving into the antepost betting markets.
Kevin, Natalie and Daryl will then delve into the all the antepost markets ahead of the meeting looking to find some value selections, building a portfolio along the way.
The COB team will be joined by special guests some weeks, allowing for different opinions, exclusive insight and of course, some nice selections from leading figures within the industry.
On the first show of the new series the team discussed the performances of Stage Star, Facile Vega and Burdett Road, whilst also covering the Champion Chase as the Cheltenham Festival antepost race in focus.
Betfair tipsters Daryl and Kevin rounded out the show by putting up their first antepost selections for the 2024 meeting.
This season's Cheltenham Festival is now just 111 days away and Cheltenham Only Bettor will offer everything you need ahead of the Festival in March.
Tune in every Wednesday across YouTube or Spotify to get your 2024 Cheltenham Festival fix.
