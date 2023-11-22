</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; Only Bettor: Returns for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-22">22 November 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Returns for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival", "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Returns for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival", "description": "Back by popular demand, Cheltenham Only Bettor returns for it's third season with an updated cast talking all things the Cheltenham Festival ahead of the gre...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-22T17:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-22T18:07:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Back by popular demand, Cheltenham Only Bettor returns for it's third season with an updated cast talking all things the Cheltenham Festival ahead of the greatest four days in the sport... Cheltenham Only Bettor returns every Wednesday Natalie Green steps in as new host Betfair's Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter make up the team Coming soon: Serial Winners with Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for its third series on Wednesday across podcast platforms with a brand-new line up for the 2023/2024 National Hunt season. ITV Racing's Natalie Green takes over from Megan Nicholls as host of the show, as Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter will be right alongside her all the way up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. The podcast will be live every Wednesday from now until the meeting in March. What to expect from the podcast Each week the team will discuss a whole host of topics focusing on those special four days at Prestbury Park. Starting with the market movers from the week that was, the panel will then tackle a specific race at the Festival delving into the antepost betting markets. Kevin, Natalie and Daryl will then delve into the all the antepost markets ahead of the meeting looking to find some value selections, building a portfolio along the way. The COB team will be joined by special guests some weeks, allowing for different opinions, exclusive insight and of course, some nice selections from leading figures within the industry. Episode one - Champion Chase Preview On the first show of the new series the team discussed the performances of Stage Star, Facile Vega and Burdett Road, whilst also covering the Champion Chase as the Cheltenham Festival antepost race in focus. Betfair tipsters Daryl and Kevin rounded out the show by putting up their first antepost selections for the 2024 meeting. This season's Cheltenham Festival is now just 111 days away and Cheltenham Only Bettor will offer everything you need ahead of the Festival in March. Tune in every Wednesday across YouTube or Spotify to get your 2024 Cheltenham Festival fix. Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here... <script type="application/ld+json">
{
  "@context": "http://schema.org",
  "@type": "NewsArticle",
  "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Returns for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival",
  "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Returns for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival",
  "description": "Back by popular demand, Cheltenham Only Bettor returns for it's third season with an updated cast talking all things the Cheltenham Festival ahead of the gre...",
  "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html",
  "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-returns-for-the-2024-cheltenham-festival-221123-1290.html",
  "datePublished": "2023-11-22T17:00:00+00:00",
  "dateModified": "2023-11-22T18:07:00+00:00",
  "articleBody": "Back by popular demand, Cheltenham Only Bettor returns for it's third season with an updated cast talking all things the Cheltenham Festival ahead of the greatest four days in the sport... Cheltenham Only Bettor returns every Wednesday Natalie Green steps in as new host Betfair's Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter make up the team Coming soon: Serial Winners with Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for its third series on Wednesday across podcast platforms with a brand-new line up for the 2023/2024 National Hunt season. ITV Racing's Natalie Green takes over from Megan Nicholls as host of the show, as Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter will be right alongside her all the way up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. The podcast will be live every Wednesday from now until the meeting in March. What to expect from the podcast Each week the team will discuss a whole host of topics focusing on those special four days at Prestbury Park. Starting with the market movers from the week that was, the panel will then tackle a specific race at the Festival delving into the antepost betting markets. Kevin, Natalie and Daryl will then delve into the all the antepost markets ahead of the meeting looking to find some value selections, building a portfolio along the way. The COB team will be joined by special guests some weeks, allowing for different opinions, exclusive insight and of course, some nice selections from leading figures within the industry. Episode one - Champion Chase Preview On the first show of the new series the team discussed the performances of Stage Star, Facile Vega and Burdett Road, whilst also covering the Champion Chase as the Cheltenham Festival antepost race in focus. Betfair tipsters Daryl and Kevin rounded out the show by putting up their first antepost selections for the 2024 meeting. This season's Cheltenham Festival is now just 111 days away and Cheltenham Only Bettor will offer everything you need ahead of the Festival in March. Tune in every Wednesday across YouTube or Spotify to get your 2024 Cheltenham Festival fix. Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here... ",
  "image":[
    "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.728x410.jpg",
    "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.547x410.jpg",
    "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.410x410.jpg"
  ],
  "publisher": {
    "@type": "Organization",
    "name": "Betting.Betfair",
    "logo": {
      "@type": "ImageObject",
      "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png"
    },
    "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/"
  },
  "author": {
    "@type": "Person",
    "name": "James Mackie",
    "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_mackie"
  }
}
</script>
      </header>
      <div class="two_column_layout">
        <main class="entry_main">
          <div class="entry_img">
            <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.640x480.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.450x338.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.600x450.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Cheltenham Festival wide shot, 640x480.640x480.jpg 728w" alt="Cheltenham Racecourse">
            <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Cheltenham Only Bettor returns for a third season looking ahead to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival</figcaption>
          </div> Only Bettor is back</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FOmaRtvfzgE?si=A3VY-ppZmGKOeRtV" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Cheltenham... Only Bettor is back for its third series on Wednesday across podcast platforms with a brand-new line up for the 2023/2024 National Hunt season.

ITV Racing's Natalie Green takes over from Megan Nicholls as host of the show, as Betfair's own Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter will be right alongside her all the way up to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

The podcast will be live every Wednesday from now until the meeting in March.

What to expect from the podcast

Each week the team will discuss a whole host of topics focusing on those special four days at Prestbury Park. Starting with the market movers from the week that was, the panel will then tackle a specific race at the Festival delving into the antepost betting markets.

Kevin, Natalie and Daryl will then delve into the all the antepost markets ahead of the meeting looking to find some value selections, building a portfolio along the way.

The COB team will be joined by special guests some weeks, allowing for different opinions, exclusive insight and of course, some nice selections from leading figures within the industry.

Episode one - Champion Chase Preview

On the first show of the new series the team discussed the performances of Stage Star, Facile Vega and Burdett Road, whilst also covering the Champion Chase as the Cheltenham Festival antepost race in focus.

Betfair tipsters Daryl and Kevin rounded out the show by putting up their first antepost selections for the 2024 meeting.

This season's Cheltenham Festival is now just 111 days away and Cheltenham Only Bettor will offer everything you need ahead of the Festival in March.

Tune in every Wednesday across YouTube or Spotify to get your 2024 Cheltenham Festival fix.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

