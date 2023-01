The team reveal their best horses from the festive action

Daryl Carter and Jerry McGrath provide expert analysis

Timeform's Dan Barber joins the crew...

The Christmas break provided us with plenty of top-class racing up and down the country and with many races and performances to discuss, the Cheltenham...Only Bettor podast team have come together to discuss the Festive period in detail.

Megan Nicholls is joined by regulars Daryl Carter, Jerry McGrath, as well as Timeform's Dan Barber to provide their expert opinions, discuss their horses to keep tabs on as well as get into their usual heated debates.

Dan Barber's spotted a Paul Nicholls horse over at Warwick, while Jerry McGrath can't speak higher of a certain previous Supreme winner...

As usual, the team will also have their £20 antepost wagers at the end of the podcast, of which all potential winnings will be go towards the Injured Jockeys Fund at the end of the Festival.

Our special guest, Dan Barber, has picked out Stattler to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup with his £20, but you'll have to listen to the rest of the podcast to find out the other selections...

On that note, why don't you get stuck into the latest episode below, and find out exactly what the Betfair team have to say across a hectic period, packed into 55 minutes of Cheltenham chat.

Expect strong opinions, top tips and plenty of Festival excitement, as the build up continues...