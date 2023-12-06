</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-v-west-ham-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-specials-bet-builder-picks-051223-1063.html">Tottenham v West Ham: Son to shine for Spurs in 11/1 OddsBoost</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-newcastle-tips---newcastle-could-come-unstuck-against-toffees-061223-140.html">Everton v Newcastle: Magpies could come unstuck against Toffees </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-3-1-scorer-and-14-1-bet-builder-spurs-v-west-ham-041223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 3/1 scorer and 14/1 Bet Builder at Spurs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-10-clonmel-nap-is-surely-better-than-this-bunch-061223-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/10 Clonmel NAP is surely better than this bunch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/market-rasen-racing-tips-diamond-twin-ready-to-win-061223-790.html">Market Rasen Racing Tips: Diamond Twin ready to win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html">Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake has 25/1 Stayers' Hurdle fancy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-alfred-dunhill-championship-041223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for the Alfred Dunhill Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/alfred-dunhill-championship-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-051223-719.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/brisbane-heat-v-melbourne-stars-tips-maxwell-to-make-the-difference-061223-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars Big Bash Tips: Maxwell to make the difference</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/big-bash-winner-market-tips-dont-fear-the-favourite-051223-194.html">Big Bash Winner Market Tips: Don't fear the favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/west-indies-v-england-second-odi-tips-england-remain-stinking-value-051223-194.html">West Indies v England Second ODI Tips: England remain stinking value</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-betting-odds-and-republican-primary-debate-preview-051223-171.html">Republican Primary Debate Preview: Could Nikki Haley take down Trump?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-rishi-sunak-is-not-certain-to-survive-as-pm-until-the-next-election-301123-171.html">UK Politics: With Tories at rock-bottom, Sunak could face a confidence vote</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-14-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-game-previews-thursday-sunday-061223-1063.html">NFL Week 14 Tips: Points at a premium in Pittsburgh</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html">NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Features Nav Blackmore A Plus Tard .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake BB .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/RacingOnlyBettor_yellow_thumb_16x9 copy.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake has 25/1 Stayers' Hurdle fancy</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-06">06 December 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake has 25/1 Stayers' Hurdle fancy", "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake has 25/1 Stayers' Hurdle fancy", "description": "Cheltenham Only Bettor episode two sees the team look at the Stayers' Hurdle division and reflecting on the week that was highlighting the performances of Te...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-06T12:09:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-06T19:41:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Cheltenham Only Bettor episode two sees the team look at the Stayers' Hurdle division and reflecting on the week that was highlighting the performances of Teahupoo, Firefox and Impaire Et Passe's shock first defeat over hurdles... Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Three Teahupoo, Impaire Et Passe and others discussed in Stayers' Hurdle preview Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Three Is Home By The Lee too big in the current Stayers' Hurdle betting market? Kevin Blake has tipped up a [25/1] outsider in the 2024 Stayers' Hurdle market, making a strong case for the Joseph O'Brien trained Home By The Lee. Episode three of the Cheltenham Only Bettor series for the 2024 four-day meeting delves into the Stayers Hurdle market off the back of the performances of Teahupoo, Impaire Et Passe and Dashel Drasher at the weekend. The team also review the week that was by looking through some of the best performances by potential chasing stars, and Turners Novices' Chase challengers, Corbetts Cross and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Hermes Allen. As well as that they sifted through more star performances from the last week and ended the show by putting up their third antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Take Hatton's Grace form with a pinch of salt The panel discussed the current Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle market off the back of races like the Long Distance Hurdle and Hatton's Grace with plenty of price movements. Teahupoo [4/1] is now the outright [4/1] favourite for the Thursday feature at Prestbury Park having handed the previously unbeaten Impaire Et Passe [16/1] his first defeat over hurdles. However, Daryl Carter believes the time was very ordinary. Dashel Drasher halved in price to [25/1] for the Stayers' Hurdle off the back of his success in the Grade 2 at Newbury on Friday. The big discussion away from the weekend runners that impacted the Stayers' Hurdle market was the French raider Thelme [9/2] who the team think could upset the British and Irish contingent. Corbett's Cross gets Kevin Blake's nod Kevin Blake picked out the Emmet Mullins trained Corbetts Cross as his performance of the week. The gelding managed to beat smart stars in Three Card Brag and Monty's Star to land a Maiden Chase at Fairyhouse. This saw the JP McManus owned animal half in price for both the Brown Advisory and Turners' Novices' Chase. Others discussed during this week's show included Willie Mullins' entourage of Daddy Long Legs, Fun Fun Fun and Classic Getaway. Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week two recap Daryl's antepost selection from week two made his first appearance of the season and the tipster was delighted to see Jeriko Du Reponet move from [12/1 into [8/1] for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle off the back of his success at Newbury. Kevin targeted the Gold Cup last week and found value in Mouse Morris' Gentlemansgame at [20/1] for the meeting's feature. This week, Kevin kept his powder dry on the antepost front, whereas Daryl looked into the Mares' Hurdle market and said one of Willie Mullins' runners was worth chancing at [11/2]. Check out on this week's episode to see who Daryl put into his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio. Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here...", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Mackie", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_mackie" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png 728w" alt="Cheltenham Only Bettor"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Watch the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Stayers' Hurdle Preview</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham...%20Only%20Bettor%3A%20Kevin%20Blake%20has%2025%2F1%20Stayers%27%20Hurdle%20fancy&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-kevin-blakes-25-1-stayers-hurdle-fancy-061223-1290.html&text=Cheltenham...%20Only%20Bettor%3A%20Kevin%20Blake%20has%2025%2F1%20Stayers%27%20Hurdle%20fancy" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Cheltenham Only Bettor episode two sees the team look at the Stayers' Hurdle division and reflecting on the week that was highlighting the performances of Teahupoo, Firefox and Impaire Et Passe's shock first defeat over hurdles...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Three</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32186442&gaZone=Main&bssId=36439725&bsmSt=1710430140000&bsmId=924.350328582&modules=betslip&marketId=924.350328582&gaMod=future-racing-market&bseId=32186442&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=4a7a84395d295dd6827f8fbec4ddfebcfb28ed44&gaPageView=antepost&xsrftoken=f3dcced1-66a7-11ee-b9d8-fa163ed300c6&bsGroup=32186442-1710430140000">Teahupoo</a>, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32186442&gaZone=Main&bssId=49709057&bsmSt=1710430140000&bsmId=924.350328582&modules=betslip&marketId=924.350328582&gaMod=future-racing-market&bseId=32186442&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=5d27968f4c9496b884b634de1818fd613284f140&gaPageView=antepost&xsrftoken=f3dcced1-66a7-11ee-b9d8-fa163ed300c6&bsGroup=32186442-1710430140000" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Impaire Et Passe</a> and others discussed in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1076&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.350328582" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stayers' Hurdle </a>preview</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/the-betfair-beacons-new-feature-lights-up-betfair-exchange-price-moves-151123-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Three</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sE9P6FKVKYA?si=bhIWc9xX-rZ5Lil9" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Is Home By The Lee too big in the current Stayers' Hurdle betting market?

Kevin Blake has tipped up a 25/126.00 outsider in the 2024 Stayers' Hurdle market, making a strong case for the Joseph O'Brien trained Home By The Lee.

Episode three of the Cheltenham Only Bettor series for the 2024 four-day meeting delves into the Stayers Hurdle market off the back of the performances of Teahupoo, Impaire Et Passe and Dashel Drasher at the weekend.

The team also review the week that was by looking through some of the best performances by potential chasing stars, and Turners Novices' Chase challengers, Corbetts Cross and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Hermes Allen.

As well as that they sifted through more star performances from the last week and ended the show by putting up their third antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Take Hatton's Grace form with a pinch of salt

The panel discussed the current Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle market off the back of races like the Long Distance Hurdle and Hatton's Grace with plenty of price movements.

Teahupoo 4/15.00 is now the outright 4/15.00 favourite for the Thursday feature at Prestbury Park having handed the previously unbeaten Impaire Et Passe 16/117.00 his first defeat over hurdles. However, Daryl Carter believes the time was very ordinary.

Dashel Drasher halved in price to 25/126.00 for the Stayers' Hurdle off the back of his success in the Grade 2 at Newbury on Friday.

The big discussion away from the weekend runners that impacted the Stayers' Hurdle market was the French raider Thelme 9/25.50 who the team think could upset the British and Irish contingent.

Corbett's Cross gets Kevin Blake's nod

Kevin Blake picked out the Emmet Mullins trained Corbetts Cross as his performance of the week. The gelding managed to beat smart stars in Three Card Brag and Monty's Star to land a Maiden Chase at Fairyhouse. This saw the JP McManus owned animal half in price for both the Brown Advisory and Turners' Novices' Chase.

Others discussed during this week's show included Willie Mullins' entourage of Daddy Long Legs, Fun Fun Fun and Classic Getaway.

Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week two recap

Daryl's antepost selection from week two made his first appearance of the season and the tipster was delighted to see Jeriko Du Reponet move from [12/1 into 8/19.00 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle off the back of his success at Newbury.

Kevin targeted the Gold Cup last week and found value in Mouse Morris' Gentlemansgame at 20/121.00 for the meeting's feature.

This week, Kevin kept his powder dry on the antepost front, whereas Daryl looked into the Mares' Hurdle market and said one of Willie Mullins' runners was worth chancing at 11/26.50.

Check out on this week's episode to see who Daryl put into his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.

EXTRA PLACE RACES Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Horse Racing Cheltenham Tips Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake has 25/1 Stayers' Hurdle fancy