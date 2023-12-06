Is Home By The Lee too big in the current Stayers' Hurdle betting market?
Kevin Blake has tipped up a 25/126.00 outsider in the 2024 Stayers' Hurdle market, making a strong case for the Joseph O'Brien trained Home By The Lee.
Episode three of the Cheltenham Only Bettor series for the 2024 four-day meeting delves into the Stayers Hurdle market off the back of the performances of Teahupoo, Impaire Et Passe and Dashel Drasher at the weekend.
The team also review the week that was by looking through some of the best performances by potential chasing stars, and Turners Novices' Chase challengers, Corbetts Cross and Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' Hermes Allen.
As well as that they sifted through more star performances from the last week and ended the show by putting up their third antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
The panel discussed the current Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle market off the back of races like the Long Distance Hurdle and Hatton's Grace with plenty of price movements.
Teahupoo 4/15.00 is now the outright 4/15.00 favourite for the Thursday feature at Prestbury Park having handed the previously unbeaten Impaire Et Passe 16/117.00 his first defeat over hurdles. However, Daryl Carter believes the time was very ordinary.
Dashel Drasher halved in price to 25/126.00 for the Stayers' Hurdle off the back of his success in the Grade 2 at Newbury on Friday.
The big discussion away from the weekend runners that impacted the Stayers' Hurdle market was the French raider Thelme 9/25.50 who the team think could upset the British and Irish contingent.
Kevin Blake picked out the Emmet Mullins trained Corbetts Cross as his performance of the week. The gelding managed to beat smart stars in Three Card Brag and Monty's Star to land a Maiden Chase at Fairyhouse. This saw the JP McManus owned animal half in price for both the Brown Advisory and Turners' Novices' Chase.
Others discussed during this week's show included Willie Mullins' entourage of Daddy Long Legs, Fun Fun Fun and Classic Getaway.
Daryl's antepost selection from week two made his first appearance of the season and the tipster was delighted to see Jeriko Du Reponet move from [12/1 into 8/19.00 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle off the back of his success at Newbury.
Kevin targeted the Gold Cup last week and found value in Mouse Morris' Gentlemansgame at 20/121.00 for the meeting's feature.
This week, Kevin kept his powder dry on the antepost front, whereas Daryl looked into the Mares' Hurdle market and said one of Willie Mullins' runners was worth chancing at 11/26.50.
Check out on this week's episode to see who Daryl put into his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.
