Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake's 12/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-17">17 January 2024</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Kevin Blake's 12/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle", "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Eight Sporting Life's Dave Ord joins the panel 2024 Ryanair Chase preview Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Eight The eighth week of the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Podcast saw the show welcome its second guest of 2024 as Dave Ord from Sporting Life joined the team. As ever, Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake made up the rest of the panel to go through the last seven days in National Hunt racing and preview this year's Ryanair Chase. The highlight of the show saw Kevin Blake add another selection to his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio, seeking out Caldwell Potter at [12/1] for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. The week that was Week eight of the podcast saw the four contributors split the Novice Hurdle, Novice Chase, Juvenile Hurdle and Bumper divisions up separately and look at the performances that affected these markets. Daryl Carter singled out Grey Dawning as his performance of the week and is firmly behind the likeable grey to go well in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at this year's Festival. Kevin Blake stayed closer to home with Banbridge and gave us exclusive insight into what was next for the Joseph O'Brien trained chaser. Dave Ord was blown away by the performance of Mystical Power in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle and believes he will be most effective at the minimum trip in the Supreme. Ryanair Chase preview This week saw the Ryanair Chase as the contest under scrutiny ahead of the 2024 meeting where Kevin gave us the full round up on Banbridge who is now the [5/1] second favourite. Daryl was happy with his position with Envoi Allen, having tipped him on week one of the show at [14/1]. He is now [6/1] on the Betfair Sportsbook. The team were in agreement that the favourite Allaho may not be the force of old and could be opposable in this year's event, but more context will be shown when he runs at Thurles on Sunday. Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week seven recap Week Seven of the podcast saw Ryan McCue throw his hat in the ring with Fact To File for Willie Mullins in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at [5/1] Kevin Blake kept his powder dry in the seventh episode, but Daryl threw out a huge [50/1] selection with Under Control in the Mares Hurdle. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Dave added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost selections. Only Bettor: Episode Eight</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Sporting Life's Dave Ord joins the panel</h3> </li> <li> <h3>2024 Ryanair Chase preview</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Eight</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/49dpj5-g2Vo?si=hGg8XbPFFQSTIiEq" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

The eighth week of the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Podcast saw the show welcome its second guest of 2024 as Dave Ord from Sporting Life joined the team.

As ever, Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake made up the rest of the panel to go through the last seven days in National Hunt racing and preview this year's Ryanair Chase.

The highlight of the show saw Kevin Blake add another selection to his Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio, seeking out Caldwell Potter at 12/113.00 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

The week that was

Week eight of the podcast saw the four contributors split the Novice Hurdle, Novice Chase, Juvenile Hurdle and Bumper divisions up separately and look at the performances that affected these markets.

Daryl Carter singled out Grey Dawning as his performance of the week and is firmly behind the likeable grey to go well in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at this year's Festival.

Kevin Blake stayed closer to home with Banbridge and gave us exclusive insight into what was next for the Joseph O'Brien trained chaser.

Dave Ord was blown away by the performance of Mystical Power in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novices' Hurdle and believes he will be most effective at the minimum trip in the Supreme.

Ryanair Chase preview

This week saw the Ryanair Chase as the contest under scrutiny ahead of the 2024 meeting where Kevin gave us the full round up on Banbridge who is now the 5/16.00 second favourite.

Daryl was happy with his position with Envoi Allen, having tipped him on week one of the show at 14/115.00. He is now 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The team were in agreement that the favourite Allaho may not be the force of old and could be opposable in this year's event, but more context will be shown when he runs at Thurles on Sunday.

Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week seven recap

Week Seven of the podcast saw Ryan McCue throw his hat in the ring with Fact To File for Willie Mullins in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at 5/16.00

Kevin Blake kept his powder dry in the seventh episode, but Daryl threw out a huge 50/151.00 selection with Under Control in the Mares Hurdle.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Dave added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost selections.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

