Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Six: The Christmas de-brief

  • Editor
  • 3:00 min read
Cheltenham... Only Bettor
Watch the sixth episode of Cheltenham... Only Bettor 2024/25

Cheltenham... Only Bettor welcomes its sixth episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Daryl Carter and Dan Barber to discuss all things the 2025 Cheltenham Festival...

Listen to Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Six!

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their sixth episode with Natalie Green again steering the ship as host and she is joined by the usual pairing of Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

On episode six the team looked through the all the action from the festive period, going into all the big races from Kempton, Leopardstown and Newbury with a view to the 2025 Festival.

This week the panel looked through the betting for the Gold Cup as their ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival off the back of the King George VI Chase and Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

With plenty of action to sieve through the lads finished by hopefully steering you in the right direction with some ante-post shouts for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival off the back of what they saw during the Christmas period.

Christmas period gives big Cheltenham Festival pointers

Having seen nine 2024 Cheltenham Festival winners during last seasons Christmas period, the panel were keen to point out some potential horses to follow from this year's festive period.

Sir Gino was the talk of the show after his superb chase debut at Kempton, but in the same race Ballyburn was not dismissed when stepping up to three miles for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Constitution Hill bounced back with a bang in the Christmas Hurdle but it was Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead that stirred up the most conversation as to which race they should run in March.

The Gold Cup was the ante-post race in focus this week and Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File were discussed in length.

Top performances from all the big stars were covered with a view to the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

Dan Barber was back this week with an ante-post selection each for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Dan has picked out a 6/17.00 selection for the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle and explained from what he saw during the festive period that nothing has put up a performance yet that can challenge this rival.

Daryl explained that he has added two ante-post selections to his Festival Focus column since the last Cheltenham... Only Bettor and you can check out what they are here!

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Tips: Tuesday's best bets at up to 15/4

  • Mark Milligan
Navan Racecourse
Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a couple of Horses In Focus

  • Timeform
Pontefract Racecourse
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Navan tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Betfair Predicts

Cheltenham Video: Heated Exchange

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Breakdance Kid to unleash the moves at Kelso in Monday 16/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Breakdance Kid to unleash the moves at Kelso in Monday 16/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Grand National Day Preview: Minella Indo is in great form

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Grand National Day

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor
Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer