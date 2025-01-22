Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Nine: Dan Barber doubles down on 6/1 Triumph Hurdle hope
Cheltenham... Only Bettor welcomes its ninth episode of the season with host Natalie Green joined by Dan Barber and third guest Kevin Blake to discuss all things the 2025 Cheltenham Festival...
Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Nine
Kevin Blake gives us the lowdown on Joseph O'Brien's Festival team
Triumph Hurdle ante-post race in focus
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Listen to Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Nine!
The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their ninth episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the ever-present Dan Barber.
Unfortunately, Daryl Carter was a late non-runner due to illness but this week the panel invited their third guest of the series with Betfair's Kevin Blake back in the Cheltenham Only Bettor hot seat.
On episode nine the team looked through the all the action from the week that was, with plenty of opinions on Lulamba's UK debut.
The big part of this week's show saw Kevin Blake put into the hot seat to discuss Joseph O'Brien's Cheltenham Festival team, and what races specific horses are likely to be entered for at Prestbury Park in March.
The Triumph Hurdle was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team discussing the market as it stands and what may happen to it off the back of the racing in the coming weeks at Cheltenham's Trials Day and the DRF.
The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Dan Barber doubling up his stake for a previously tipped horse in the Triumph Hurdle.
Kevin Blake on Joseph O'Brien's Festival team
Betfair's Kevin Blake made a return to Cheltenham Only Bettor on Tuesday having featured on the show for the last two years.
He was put in the hot seat on the latest episode and quizzed on all things Joseph O'Brien and the trainers' Festival team heading into the 2025 meeting.
Discussed were King George VI Chase victor Banbridge and whether he would likely end up in the Ryanair Chase or Gold Cup, last year's Stayers Hurdle third Home By The Lee and whether he can go two better this season, and finally Leopardstown Christmas Grade 1 winner Solness and his chances in this seasons Champion Chase.
2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections
Just Dan Barber offered up an ante-post selection for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on episode nine this week.
Dan decided to double down on his 6/17.00 Triumph Hurdle selection from earlier on in the series ahead of his run at Cheltenham on Saturday and explained now is the time to double the stake on the unbeaten hurdler.
With no Daryl Carter on the show this week you can check out his latest antepost selections that he has put up on his Cheltenham Festival Focus column here!
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
