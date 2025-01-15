Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Eight: Festival favourites back or lay

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Eight

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their eighth episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual pairing of Betfair's own Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

This week the panel invited their second guest of the series on to the show with Sky Sports Racing and Weighed In's Callum Helliwell stepping into the hot seat.

On episode eight the team looked through the all the action from the week that was, with plenty of opinions on the Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite Salvator Mundi.

The big part of this week's show saw the panel go through the seven strong favourites currently in the ante-post betting markets and decided on whether to back or lay them at this stage causing plenty of debate.

The Ryanair Chase was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team trying to decipher what horses will actually turn up with Callum and Dan agreeing on a 16/117.00 chance as the current value selection.

The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Daryl and Callum picking out horses in the Champion Hurdle, Turners Novices' Hurdle, Mares Novices' Hurdle, and Brown Advisory Novices' Chase in what was an action packed show.

Festival favourites back or lay

This week the panel put up strong opinions on the seven short priced favourites on the current antepost markets for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Callum, Dan and Daryl decphered whether they would back or lay the specific horses at this current stage, discussing them from a price and ability perspective.

Horses like Sir Gino, Constitution Hill and Brighterdaysahead sparked some interesting talking points, with the panel having differing opinions.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

Daryl Carter and guest Callum Helliwell both offered up an ante-post selection for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on episode eight.

Callum has picked out a 14/115.00 selection for the Grade 2 Mares Novices' Hurdle and explained that the Harry Fry trained mare is currently overpriced in the market.

Daryl explained that he has added three ante-post selections from his Festival Focus column that he wanted to share with the Cheltenham... Only Bettor audience and you can check out what they are here!