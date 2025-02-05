Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 11: Guest Daryl Jacob's 50/1 Mares Hurdle ante-post tip

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 11

Daryl Jacob joins the team as the fifth guest

Supreme Novices' Hurdle ante-post race in focus

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their 11th episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber. This week the panel invited their fifth guest of the series with Grand National winning jockey Daryl Jacob put in the hot seat.

On episode 11 the team looked through all the action from the week that was at the Dublin Racing Festival, with the likes of Galopin Des Champs, Majborough, and Lossiemouth discussed in great lengths off the back of the weekend at Leopardstown

The big part of this week's show saw the recently retired rider Daryl Jacob put into the hot seat to discuss all things the Cheltenham festival, mainly from a jockey's perspective as he gave his opinion as the riders to watch out for at this year's festival.

The Supreme Novices' Hurdle was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team discussing the market as it stands off the back of Kopek's Des Bordes performance at the DRF which sent him as the clear favourite for the Festival opener.

The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Daryl Jacob chancing a 50/1 shot in the Mares Hurdle.

Daryl Jacob put on jockey watch!

The recently retired Daryl Jacob was put in the hot seat on Tuesday as he was asked about the current best jockey's in the weighing room in both the UK and across the Irish Sea.

The 31-time Grade 1 winning rider talked through some of his great tales whilst in the saddle recalling a bust up with now trainer Noel George at Haydock a few years back.

Quizzed on all things Cheltenham, the ex-rider gave us two horses to follow from the double-green of Simon Mounir and Isaac Souede's horses for the Cheltenham Festival and also which horse he would love to ride at this year's meeting if he had the chance.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

It was just our guest who offered up an ante-post selection for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on episode 11 this week.

Daryl decided to put up a Harry Derham trained animal in the Mares Hurdle at 50/1 with him believing the team will have her primed come March off the back of her run at the DRF.

Daryl explained that his Festival Focus column is now live for this week and you can check it out here!