Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 10: Ante-post bets galore and Cheltenham Trials Day de-brief

Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode 10

Martin Dixon fires through his performances of the season

Mares Novices' Hurdle ante-post race in focus

Watch Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode 10!

The Cheltenham Only Bettor team are back for their 10th episode with Natalie Green as host and she is joined by the usual suspects of Betfair's Daryl Carter and Racing Only Bettor's Dan Barber.

This week the panel invited their fourth guest of the series with Racing TV's Martin Dixon back on the show for a third year.

On episode 10 the team looked through the all the action from the week that was, with Cheltenham Trials Day and the action from Ireland at the weekend sparking the most talking points.

The big part of this week's show saw Martin Dixon put into the hot seat to discuss his performances of the season so far and what that means for potential races at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

The Mares Novices' Hurdle was the big ante-post race in focus at the 2025 Festival with the team discussing the market as it stands with differing opinions off the back of Maughreen's debut which saw her cut into 10/3 favourite.

The lads finished by putting up ante-post selections for the Festival at this stage with Dan Barber and Martin Dixon offering a host of picks for the Festival off the back of this weekend's performances.

Mares Novices' Hurdle ante-post preview

This week it was the turn of the Mares Novices' Hurdle to be scrutinised as the ante-post race in focus ahead of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Daryl Carter offered up a positive stance on 10/34.33 favourite Maughreen off the back of her hurdles debut, where as Dan Barber and Martin Dixon gave differing opinions.

Martin and Dan were in agreement that Sixandahalf should be the current market leader and looks to be the value in the field at this stage, with a Henry De Bromhead trained mare at 20/121.00 touted as one to follow.

2025 Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections

Dan Barber and Martin Dixon both offered up ante-post selections for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival on episode 10 this week.

Dan decided to look into the Mares Chase and put up a 5/16.00 Irish raider that looks the pick of the bunch in the current market.

Martin stole the show by offering up as many as five ante-post selections for the Festival in March.

Daryl explained that he has added ante-post selections from his Festival Focus column that he wanted to share with the Cheltenham... Only Bettor audience and you can check out what they are here!