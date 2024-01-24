Week nine of the Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast saw Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber join the usual team and he left his mark with putting up Fugitif at 33/134.00 for the Ryanair Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, and Kevin Blake were as ever on hand to make up the quartet, going through the last seven days of jumps action and previewing the 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.
Kevin Blake also this week added another selection to his ante-post portfolio, with Monty's Star in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, for Henry De Bromhead, his latest addition at 12/113.00.
This week saw a small amount of National Hunt racing take place which left the team with more time to delve into the performances of some of the bigger names heading to the Festival.
Allaho for Willie Mullins landed the Grade Two Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase for a third time at Thurles on Sunday and the panel were very much of the opinion he is not the force of old, and opposable in the Ryanair.
L'Homme Presse bounced back onto the scene with a successful seasonal debut at Lingfield, also on Sunday, in the Fleur De Lys Chase and Daryl Carter announced he is a serious Gold Cup contender at 9/110.00.
This week's episode saw a new segment added to the show with the four panelists asked whether they would Back or Lay the six shortest priced favourites for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at this stage.
Constitution Hill 1/31.33 Champion Hurdle, Marine Nationale 4/71.57 Arkle, El Fabiolo 4/51.80 Champion Chase, Gaelic Warrior Turners Novices' Chase 5/42.25, Dinoblue 6/42.50 Mares Chase and Galopin Des Champs 1/12.00 Gold Cup were the horses discussed.
All six horses caused discussion, and the majority disagreement between the team.
Last week's show saw Sporting Life's Dave Ord join the podcast and although giving superb insight throughout the hour, he decided to keep his powder dry on the ante-post tipping front.
It was left to Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter to whet the appetite for the Festival in week eight and they did just that.
Kevin added Caldwell Potter at 12/113.00 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle into his Festival team, whereas Daryl could not look past Grey Dawning at 9/110.00 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Dan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.
