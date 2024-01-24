</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Dan Barber's 33/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Ryanair Chase</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-24">24 January 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Dan Barber's 33/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Ryanair Chase", "name": "Cheltenham... { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Dan Barber's 33/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Ryanair Chase", "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Dan Barber's 33/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Ryanair Chase", "description": "The ninth episode of our Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast sees Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber join the usual team to review the week that was and discus...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-24T14:52:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-24T20:07:00+00:00" Only Bettor: Episode Nine Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber joins the panel New segment: Back or Lay 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Preview Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Nine Week nine of the Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast saw Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber join the usual team and he left his mark with putting up Fugitif at [33/1] for the Ryanair Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, and Kevin Blake were as ever on hand to make up the quartet, going through the last seven days of jumps action and previewing the 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. Kevin Blake also this week added another selection to his ante-post portfolio, with Monty's Star in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, for Henry De Bromhead, his latest addition at [12/1]. L'Homme Presse and Allaho the big talking points This week saw a small amount of National Hunt racing take place which left the team with more time to delve into the performances of some of the bigger names heading to the Festival. Allaho for Willie Mullins landed the Grade Two Horse &amp; Jockey Hotel Chase for a third time at Thurles on Sunday and the panel were very much of the opinion he is not the force of old, and opposable in the Ryanair. L'Homme Presse bounced back onto the scene with a successful seasonal debut at Lingfield, also on Sunday, in the Fleur De Lys Chase and Daryl Carter announced he is a serious Gold Cup contender at [9/1]. Back or Lay This week's episode saw a new segment added to the show with the four panelists asked whether they would Back or Lay the six shortest priced favourites for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at this stage. Constitution Hill [1/3] Champion Hurdle, Marine Nationale [4/7] Arkle, El Fabiolo [4/5] Champion Chase, Gaelic Warrior Turners Novices' Chase [5/4], Dinoblue [6/4] Mares Chase and Galopin Des Champs [1/1] Gold Cup were the horses discussed. All six horses caused discussion, and the majority disagreement between the team. Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections week eight recap Last week's show saw Sporting Life's Dave Ord join the podcast and although giving superb insight throughout the hour, he decided to keep his powder dry on the ante-post tipping front. It was left to Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter to whet the appetite for the Festival in week eight and they did just that. Kevin added Caldwell Potter at [12/1] for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle into his Festival team, whereas Daryl could not look past Grey Dawning at [9/1] for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Dan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections. <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png 728w" alt="Cheltenham Only Bettor"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Watch the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Week Nine Podcast</figcaption> Only Bettor Week Nine Podcast</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham...%20Only%20Bettor%3A%20Dan%20Barber%27s%2033%2F1%20antepost%20bet%20for%20the%202024%20Ryanair%20Chase&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-dan-barbers-33-1-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-ryanair-chase-240124-1290.html&text=Cheltenham...%20Only%20Bettor%3A%20Dan%20Barber%27s%2033%2F1%20antepost%20bet%20for%20the%202024%20Ryanair%20Chase" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The ninth episode of our Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast sees Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber join the usual team to review the week that was and discuss the 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle market...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Nine</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber joins the panel</h3> </li> <li> <h3>New segment: Back or Lay</h3> </li> <li> <h3>2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Preview</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Nine</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WH8pyE5MLmg?si=8MtkB4LLT0DPgOOt" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Week nine of the Cheltenham Only Bettor Podcast saw Timeform and Racing TV's Dan Barber join the usual team and he left his mark with putting up Fugitif at 33/134.00 for the Ryanair Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, and Kevin Blake were as ever on hand to make up the quartet, going through the last seven days of jumps action and previewing the 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Kevin Blake also this week added another selection to his ante-post portfolio, with Monty's Star in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, for Henry De Bromhead, his latest addition at 12/113.00.

L'Homme Presse and Allaho the big talking points

This week saw a small amount of National Hunt racing take place which left the team with more time to delve into the performances of some of the bigger names heading to the Festival.

Allaho for Willie Mullins landed the Grade Two Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase for a third time at Thurles on Sunday and the panel were very much of the opinion he is not the force of old, and opposable in the Ryanair.

L'Homme Presse bounced back onto the scene with a successful seasonal debut at Lingfield, also on Sunday, in the Fleur De Lys Chase and Daryl Carter announced he is a serious Gold Cup contender at 9/110.00.

Back or Lay

This week's episode saw a new segment added to the show with the four panelists asked whether they would Back or Lay the six shortest priced favourites for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at this stage.

Constitution Hill 1/31.33 Champion Hurdle, Marine Nationale 4/71.57 Arkle, El Fabiolo 4/51.80 Champion Chase, Gaelic Warrior Turners Novices' Chase 5/42.25, Dinoblue 6/42.50 Mares Chase and Galopin Des Champs 1/12.00 Gold Cup were the horses discussed.

All six horses caused discussion, and the majority disagreement between the team.

Cheltenham Festival ante-post selections week eight recap

Last week's show saw Sporting Life's Dave Ord join the podcast and although giving superb insight throughout the hour, he decided to keep his powder dry on the ante-post tipping front.

It was left to Kevin Blake and Daryl Carter to whet the appetite for the Festival in week eight and they did just that.

Kevin added Caldwell Potter at 12/113.00 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle into his Festival team, whereas Daryl could not look past Grey Dawning at 9/110.00 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Dan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post selections.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

