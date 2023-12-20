</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-brendan-dukes-201-antepost-bet-in-2024-ryanair-chase-201223-1290.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-only-bettor-brendan-dukes-201-antepost-bet-in-2024-ryanair-chase-201223-1290.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Paul Nicholls w horse yellow background 2023-24_1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake BB .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/RacingOnlyBettor_yellow_thumb_16x9 copy.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Brendan Duke's 20/1 antepost bet for Ryanair Chase 2024</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james-mackie/">James Mackie</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-20">20 December 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Brendan Duke's 20/1 antepost bet for Ryanair Chase 2024", "name": "Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Brendan Duke's 20/1 antepost bet for Ryanair Chase 2024", "description": "Cheltenham Only Bettor episode five sees this week's panel look at the National Hunt Chase antepost market, as well the team looking through the week that wa...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-brendan-dukes-201-antepost-bet-in-2024-ryanair-chase-201223-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-brendan-dukes-201-antepost-bet-in-2024-ryanair-chase-201223-1290.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-20T16:19:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-20T17:23:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Cheltenham Only Bettor episode five sees this week's panel look at the National Hunt Chase antepost market, as well the team looking through the week that was... Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Five Panel discuss National Hunt Chase antepost market Blood Destiny, Dysart Enos and more reviewed Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Five On episode five of Cheltenham Only Bettor Brendan Duke was back at it with another big priced antepost punt, this time looking at the Ryanair Chase market and singling out a [20/1] shot that he believes has been overlooked. The team looked into the National Hunt Chase market off the back of the performances of Broadway Boy and Embassy Gardens at the weekend. Natalie, Daryl and Brendan also reviewed the week that was by looking through some of the best showings over the last seven days, including the likes of Blood Destiny and Dysart Enos. Rounding off the show on week five of Cheltenham Only Bettor, Daryl and Brendan put up their antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, picking out a horse for the Triumph Hurdle at [8/1], as well as the aforementioned [20/1] poke in the Ryanair. Blood Destiny a horse to follow over fences Brendan made a superb case for the Willie Mullins trained Blood Destiny to be his performance of the week. The second favourite for last year's Triumph Hurdle made a bold chasing debut at Naas on Thursday 14 December, jumping efficiently to see off the chasing Heart Wood for Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore. Blood Destiny is now [14/1] for the Turners Novices' Chase in March from [33/1] and is also priced up at [16/1] for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase. Dysart Enos puts up a sectional masterclass Daryl Carter did not hold back on this week's episode when discussing Dysart Enos as his sectional performance from the last seven days. Fergal O'Brien's mare is now the [7/2] favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook for the Mares Novices' Hurdle off the back of her performance at Cheltenham on Friday 15 December. She is unbeaten in her last five runs under rules, suffering her only defeat in a PTP behind the now Willie Mullins trained Fancy Girl. Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week four recap Brendan kept his powder dry on his first appearance on the podcast in week four. However, Daryl Carter was very optimistic about the chance of Indiana Dream in the Turners Novices' Chase, putting up the Willie Mullins trained gelding at [10/1]. Check out this week's episode to see who both Daryl and Brendan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio. Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here...", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "James Mackie", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/james_mackie" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Nov23_CheltenhamOnlyBettor_thumb_16x9 (1).728x410.png 728w" alt="Cheltenham Only Bettor"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Watch the Cheltenham... <div class="entry_actions">
        <div>
            <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=977219">Join</a>
        </div> Only Bettor: Episode Five</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Panel discuss National Hunt Chase antepost market</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Blood Destiny, Dysart Enos and more reviewed</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/the-betfair-beacons-new-feature-lights-up-betfair-exchange-price-moves-151123-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange</a></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Five</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iKNXOnQ7n3M?si=fuxx3WEwhnL12COT" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

On episode five of Cheltenham Only Bettor Brendan Duke was back at it with another big priced antepost punt, this time looking at the Ryanair Chase market and singling out a 20/121.00 shot that he believes has been overlooked.

The team looked into the National Hunt Chase market off the back of the performances of Broadway Boy and Embassy Gardens at the weekend.

Natalie, Daryl and Brendan also reviewed the week that was by looking through some of the best showings over the last seven days, including the likes of Blood Destiny and Dysart Enos.

Rounding off the show on week five of Cheltenham Only Bettor, Daryl and Brendan put up their antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, picking out a horse for the Triumph Hurdle at 8/19.00, as well as the aforementioned 20/121.00 poke in the Ryanair.

Blood Destiny a horse to follow over fences

Brendan made a superb case for the Willie Mullins trained Blood Destiny to be his performance of the week.

The second favourite for last year's Triumph Hurdle made a bold chasing debut at Naas on Thursday 14 December, jumping efficiently to see off the chasing Heart Wood for Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore.

Blood Destiny is now 14/115.00 for the Turners Novices' Chase in March from 33/134.00 and is also priced up at 16/117.00 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Dysart Enos puts up a sectional masterclass

Daryl Carter did not hold back on this week's episode when discussing Dysart Enos as his sectional performance from the last seven days.

Fergal O'Brien's mare is now the 7/24.50 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook for the Mares Novices' Hurdle off the back of her performance at Cheltenham on Friday 15 December.

She is unbeaten in her last five runs under rules, suffering her only defeat in a PTP behind the now Willie Mullins trained Fancy Girl.

Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week four recap

Brendan kept his powder dry on his first appearance on the podcast in week four. However, Daryl Carter was very optimistic about the chance of Indiana Dream in the Turners Novices' Chase, putting up the Willie Mullins trained gelding at 10/111.00.

Check out this week's episode to see who both Daryl and Brendan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

