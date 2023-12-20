On episode five of Cheltenham Only Bettor Brendan Duke was back at it with another big priced antepost punt, this time looking at the Ryanair Chase market and singling out a 20/121.00 shot that he believes has been overlooked.
The team looked into the National Hunt Chase market off the back of the performances of Broadway Boy and Embassy Gardens at the weekend.
Natalie, Daryl and Brendan also reviewed the week that was by looking through some of the best showings over the last seven days, including the likes of Blood Destiny and Dysart Enos.
Rounding off the show on week five of Cheltenham Only Bettor, Daryl and Brendan put up their antepost selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, picking out a horse for the Triumph Hurdle at 8/19.00, as well as the aforementioned 20/121.00 poke in the Ryanair.
Brendan made a superb case for the Willie Mullins trained Blood Destiny to be his performance of the week.
The second favourite for last year's Triumph Hurdle made a bold chasing debut at Naas on Thursday 14 December, jumping efficiently to see off the chasing Heart Wood for Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore.
Blood Destiny is now 14/115.00 for the Turners Novices' Chase in March from 33/134.00 and is also priced up at 16/117.00 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
Daryl Carter did not hold back on this week's episode when discussing Dysart Enos as his sectional performance from the last seven days.
Fergal O'Brien's mare is now the 7/24.50 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook for the Mares Novices' Hurdle off the back of her performance at Cheltenham on Friday 15 December.
She is unbeaten in her last five runs under rules, suffering her only defeat in a PTP behind the now Willie Mullins trained Fancy Girl.
Brendan kept his powder dry on his first appearance on the podcast in week four. However, Daryl Carter was very optimistic about the chance of Indiana Dream in the Turners Novices' Chase, putting up the Willie Mullins trained gelding at 10/111.00.
Check out this week's episode to see who both Daryl and Brendan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.
