Get evens on a Townend win in our Superboost

Bet £10 and get a £10 free bet on racing multiples

Extra places on four handicaps on the penultimate day

Bet £10 Get £10 on Racing Multiples

We are giving all Betfair customers a free £10 bet to use on racing multiples when they place a £10 multi on UK and Ire racing in Cheltenham week.

Every day on our Cheltenham Hub you will find tips from Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and more to help guide you to a winner.

To claim Thursday's free bet click here and opt-in.

Get evens on a Paul Townend win

He's got three wins at this year's Cheltenham Festival already and we are giving you a Superboost for Thursday's rides.

Instead of evens for one or more wins we are giving Betfair customers 2/1 that Willie Mullins' first choice jockey does the business.

Townend has four rides, saddling Appreciate It, Blue Lord, Klassical Dream and Lot of Joy on the third day.

Back Paul Townend to ride one or more winners Evs

Four races with extra places

Thursday sees the Betfair Sportsbook go extra place crazy with enhanced terms on four races.

In the Pertemps, 14:10, we are paying six places instead of four.

In the Plate, 16:10, we are paying five places instead of four.

In the Mares Novice Hurdle, 16:50, we are paying four places instead of three.

And in the Kim Muir, 17:30, we are paying five places instead of four.

£45 in free bets for new customers

New customers joining Betfair through this site can qualify for £45 in free bets - simply sign up through the banner below, stake a £10 Cheltenham bet on the Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.