</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-wednesday-tony-calvin's-super-six-to-back-on-day-2-140323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-2-cheltenham-runners-unbeaten-hermes-allen-has-big-chance-in-ballymore-130323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-offers-for-wednesday-paul-nicholls-superboost-free-bets-and-extra-places-140323-6.html">Cheltenham Offers for Wednesday: Paul Nicholls Superboost, free bets and extra places</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/midweek-premier-league-tips-best-bets-for-brighton-v-crystal-palace-and-southampton-v-brentford-140323-1171.html">Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-rb-leipzig-champions-league-tips-haaland-boosts-our-8-1-bet-builder-120323-719.html">Man City v RB Leipzig Tips: Back Haaland to drive 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-and-best-bets-at-betfair-for-champions-league-and-efl-championship-130323-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best Bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-wednesday-tony-calvin's-super-six-to-back-on-day-2-140323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-2-cheltenham-runners-unbeaten-hermes-allen-has-big-chance-in-ballymore-130323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html">Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-multan-sultans-psl-tips-lahore-strong-defending-a-target-140323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Lahore strong defending a target</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-third-t20-tips-hosts-underrated-again-in-the-chase-130323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Third T20 Tips: Hosts underrated again in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-will-lahore-go-easy-again-120323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Will Lahore go easy?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair's SNP market moves sharply towards Humza Yousaf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-7-tips-norrie-the-pick-after-strong-build-up-to-the-event-140323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 7 Tips: Norrie the pick after strong build-up to the event</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-6-tips-fucsovics-is-value-but-muarry's-is-match-of-the-day-130323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 6 Tips: Fucsovics is value but Murray's is match of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-5-tips-zverev-vulnerable-against-ruusuvuori-120323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 5 Tips: Zverev vulnerable against Ruusuvuori</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-in-form-lingmerth-impossible-to-ignore-140323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: In-form Lingmerth impossible to ignore </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/valspar-championship-burns-bids-for-the-threepeat-at-copperhead-120323-167.html">Valspar Championship: Burns bids for the threepeat at Copperhead </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-tips-28/1-hadwin-can-gain-second-win-130323-719.html">Valspar Championship Tips: 28/1 Hadwin can gain second win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-hurdlers-ground-level-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Cheltenham Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alan-dudman/">Alan Dudman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-14">14 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday", "name": "Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday", "description": "Alan Dudman reflects on the stories and highlights from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and looks ahead to Wednesday's markets and big races...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-14T18:22:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-14T19:54:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone Betfair 1280 x 815.320x205.png", "articleBody": "Alan Dudman reflects on the stories and highlights from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and looks ahead to Wednesday's markets and big races... Honeysuckle and Constitution star on Day 1 O'Sullivan looking for a third winner of the week Alan King aiming to get on the honours board The Queen bows out Tuesday's opening day of the Cheltenham Festival provided the "golden hour" that few will forget. Honeysuckle's triumph in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle under Rachael Blackmore was the story of the day by a streak, while Constitution Hill's Unibet Champion Hurdle success was the performance of the day with a display of high-class jumping at electric speed. Honeysuckle returned a BSP of 3.4, while Constitution fans no doubt were looking at the £53,416 matched between [2.04] and [1.52] on victory by six or more lengths. Was it ever in doubt? Of course not. We say farewell to Honeysuckle, who marched around the place like she owns it. And she signs off from a great career with two Mares' Hurdle wins and a brace of Champion Hurdles to take home to Ireland - the latest perhaps the most cherished. As Nick Luck said on Racing TV: "In its best days, racing can give you real warmth." Mikey O'Sullivan was the star turn in terms of jockeys with the rising star of Ireland showcasing his sublime skills with a 103/1 double thanks to Marine Nationale in the Skybet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Jazzy Matty hit a high in-running on the Betfair Exchange of [200.0] for small stakes and returned a BSP of 23.5. Marine Nationale claimed Facile Vega in the opener, with Facile Vega done at [1.2] in-play. Corach Rambler's success in the Ultima Handicap Chase makes him the clear favourite for the Aintree Grand National now, and a price of 7/1 on the Sportsbook for another Lucinda Russell 'Nash' win can be found. Gaillard Du Mesnil's National Hunt Chase win saw the most drama in-play. Poor Mahler's Mission was matched [1.34] before his heartbreaking exit at the end, while Chemical Energy hit a low of [1.27] up the famous hill, he was outstayed by Mesnil, who is now 10/1 on the Sportsbook for the Grand National. What to expect on Day 2 For those that have been sleeping in a cave, the secret of the talent of Mikey O'Sullivan is well and truly out of the bag. The cat's whiskers were poking out a long time ago. O'Sullivan and Barry O'Connell will be looking to get off to the perfect start again in the opening race, as Good Land at 11/4 is the second favourite for the 13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Hermes Allen was pretty weak in the betting post-Tuesday and both are behind Willie Mullins' Impaire Et Passe 13/8 in the betting. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#good-land-fr] The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase is the headline Championship race, and is the re-match of the Clarence House from earlier in the season; with Edwardstone 11/8, Energumene 7/4 and Editeur Du Gite 5/1 all set to lock horns again. I fancy Edwardstone to get it right this time, and with Editeur Du Gite playing the hare, hopefully Tom Cannon won't get too far out of his ground. Back Edwardstone in the Queen Mother Champion Chase 11/8 Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook - and Camprond weak The 14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle is the first of the Extra Place Specials on Wednesday, and one of the big betting handicaps of the week. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/3/#camprond-fr] One-time market leader Camprond has been notably week in the betting from 8/1 out to 14s, while Bold Endeavour has halved in price from 40/1 to 20/1 as a big move. That's Tony Calvins influence right there. Back Camprond in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle 14/1 The 16:50 - Grand Annual Handicap Chase is another of the Extra Place Specials with some lively action from Tuesday evening. The movers were: Before Midnight 20/1 into 14/1. Epson Du Houx 20/1 into 14/1. Midnight Run 25/1 into 16/1. The Last Day 33/1 into 16/1. Dancing On My Own 66/1 into 33/1. The third and final Extra Place Special rounds off Wednesday with the 17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper and a field of 24 runners. It's not for everyone, but I like it. Willie Mullins only has 10 runners, and those playing spot the UK runner might have seen Alan King's Favour And Fortune. He's a 25/1 poke and is an each-way interest for me. Encanto Bruno for John McConnell was supported from 16/1 into 11/1 on Tuesday evening. The Grade 1 action rolls on for the 14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday and all eyes will be on Sir Gerhard - who went out from 4/1 to 11/2 on the Sportsbook on Tuesday evening. Tipster team out for success on Day 2 Tony Calvin picked out Corach Rambler on Tuesday and has selected six to back on Wednesday with plenty of big prices. Click here to read TC's Day 2 preview. Kevin Blake has a 16/1 pick for Wednesday who he says of his chances: " He's had a largely similar preparation to what he had last year and has again benefited from some eye-catchingly generous handicapping which has left him just 3lb higher than when winning this race last year." Click here for Kevin's Day 2 tips. And don't forget to check out the exciting Superboost on Paul Nicholls, as well as extra places in the Coral Cup and free bets. Read about everything on offer to new and existing Betfair customers on day 2 at the Cheltenham Festival. Click here for the offer details. On with Wednesday, and Honeysuckle - thanks for the memories.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone%20Betfair%201280%20x%20815.png", "height": 818, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Alan Dudman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone Betfair 1280 x 815.728x465.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone Betfair 1280 x 815.450x288.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone Betfair 1280 x 815.600x383.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Edwardstone Betfair 1280 x 815.728x465.png 728w" alt="Edwardstone "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Edwardstone is the 11/8 favourite for Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025","entry_title":"Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20Farewell%20to%20the%20Queen%2C%20hello%20to%20the%20King%2C%20and%20the%20Prince%20rides%20Good%20Land%20on%20Wednesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html&text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20Farewell%20to%20the%20Queen%2C%20hello%20to%20the%20King%2C%20and%20the%20Prince%20rides%20Good%20Land%20on%20Wednesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Alan Dudman reflects on the stories and highlights from Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and looks ahead to Wednesday's markets and big races...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Honeysuckle and Constitution star on Day 1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678887000000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351494980"><strong>O'Sullivan looking for a third winner of the week</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025"><strong>Alan King aiming to get on the honours board</strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>The Queen bows out</h2><p></p><p>Tuesday's opening day of the Cheltenham Festival provided the "golden hour" that few will forget. Honeysuckle's triumph in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle under <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a></strong> was the story of the day by a streak, while Constitution Hill's Unibet Champion Hurdle success was the performance of the day with a display of high-class jumping at electric speed.</p><p>Honeysuckle returned a BSP of 3.4, while Constitution fans no doubt were looking at the £53,416 matched between <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> on victory by six or more lengths. Was it ever in doubt? Of course not.</p><p><img alt="Honeysuckle win chelt 1280x 753.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/30d3186f5a8ef799dbc86b4d8e1d87a03cbdb35a.600x352.png" width="1280" height="751" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>We say farewell to <strong>Honeysuckle</strong>, who marched around the place like she owns it. And she signs off from a great career with two Mares' Hurdle wins and a brace of Champion Hurdles to take home to Ireland - the latest perhaps the most cherished. As Nick Luck said on Racing TV: "In its best days, racing can give you real warmth."</p><p><strong>Mikey O'Sullivan</strong> was the star turn in terms of jockeys with the rising star of Ireland showcasing his sublime skills with a 103/1 double thanks to <strong>Marine Nationale in the Skybet Supreme Novices' Hurdle</strong> and <strong>Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle</strong>.</p><p>Jazzy Matty hit a high in-running on the Betfair Exchange of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> for small stakes and returned a BSP of 23.5. Marine Nationale claimed Facile Vega in the opener, with Facile Vega done at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> in-play.</p><p>Corach Rambler's success in the <strong>Ultima Handicap Chase</strong> makes him the clear favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Aintree Grand National</a></strong> now, and a price of 7/1 on the Sportsbook for another Lucinda Russell 'Nash' win can be found.</p><p><strong>Gaillard Du Mesnil's</strong> National Hunt Chase win saw the most drama in-play. Poor Mahler's Mission was matched <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b> before his heartbreaking exit at the end, while Chemical Energy hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.27</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> up the famous hill, he was outstayed by Mesnil, who is now 10/1 on the Sportsbook for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing">Grand National</a></strong>.</p><h2>What to expect on Day 2</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Good Land 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Good%20Land%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>For those that have been sleeping in a cave, the secret of the talent of <strong>Mikey O'Sullivan</strong> is well and truly out of the bag. The cat's whiskers were poking out a long time ago.</p><p><strong>O'Sullivan and Barry O'Connell</strong> will be looking to get off to the perfect start again in the opening race, as Good Land at 11/4 is the second favourite for the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678887000000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351494980">13:30 - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle</a></strong>. Hermes Allen was pretty weak in the betting post-Tuesday and both are behind Willie Mullins' Impaire Et Passe 13/8 in the betting.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="good-land-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/1/#good-land-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/good-land-fr/000000538732/">Good Land (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00016162.png" alt="Mr Barry Connell silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32183282&bssId=37094659&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.351494980&modules=betslip&raceTime=1678887000000">10/3</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211334099">4.8</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/barry-connell-ireland/000000056279/">Barry Connell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/m-j-m-osullivan/000000016824/">M. J. M. O'Sullivan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>The <strong>Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase</strong> is the headline Championship race, and is the re-match of the Clarence House from earlier in the season; with Edwardstone 11/8, Energumene 7/4 and Editeur Du Gite 5/1 all set to lock horns again.</p><p>I fancy <strong>Edwardstone</strong> to get it right this time, and with Editeur Du Gite playing the hare, hopefully Tom Cannon won't get too far out of his ground.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Edwardstone in the Queen Mother Champion Chase</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/8</a></div><h2>Three Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook - and Camprond weak</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Philip Hobbs hat 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Philip%20Hobbs%20hat%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678891800000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495015">The 14:50 - Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle</a></strong> is the first of the Extra Place Specials on Wednesday, and one of the big betting handicaps of the week.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="camprond-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-march-2023/cheltenham/10/3/#camprond-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>18 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/camprond-fr/000000497027/">Camprond (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00032184.png" alt="Mr John P. McManus silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32183282&bssId=22070337&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.351495015&modules=betslip&raceTime=1678891800000">14/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.211334112">16</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/philip-hobbs-johnson-white/000000057750/">Philip Hobbs & Johnson White</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/aidan-coleman/000000011724/">Aidan Coleman</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 1lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 138</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>One-time market leader <strong>Camprond</strong> has been notably week in the betting from 8/1 out to 14s, while Bold Endeavour has halved in price from 40/1 to 20/1 as a big move. That's Tony Calvins influence right there.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Camprond in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678891800000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495015" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14/1 </a></div><p>The <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678899000000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495048">16:50 - Grand Annual Handicap Chase</a></strong> is another of the Extra Place Specials with some lively action from Tuesday evening. The movers were:</p><p>Before Midnight 20/1 into 14/1. <br>Epson Du Houx 20/1 into 14/1. <br>Midnight Run 25/1 into 16/1. <br>The Last Day 33/1 into 16/1. <br>Dancing On My Own 66/1 into 33/1.</p><p>The third and final Extra Place Special rounds off Wednesday with the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678901400000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495063">17:30 - Weatherbys Champion Bumper</a></strong> and a field of 24 runners. It's not for everyone, but I like it.</p><p>Willie Mullins only has 10 runners, and those playing spot the UK runner might have seen Alan King's <strong>Favour And Fortune</strong>. He's a 25/1 poke and is an each-way interest for me.</p><p>Encanto Bruno for <strong>John McConnell</strong> was supported from 16/1 into 11/1 on Tuesday evening.</p><p>The Grade 1 action rolls on for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678889400000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351494984">14:10 - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase</a> on Wednesday and all eyes will be on <strong>Sir Gerhard</strong> - who went out from 4/1 to 11/2 on the Sportsbook on Tuesday evening.</p><h2>Tipster team out for success on Day 2</h2><p></p><p><strong>Tony Calvin</strong> picked out Corach Rambler on Tuesday and has selected six to back on Wednesday with plenty of big prices. <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-wednesday-tony-calvin's-super-six-to-back-on-day-2-140323-166.html">Click here to read TC's Day 2 preview</a>.</p><p><strong>Kevin Blake</strong> has a 16/1 pick for Wednesday who he says of his chances: " He's had a largely similar preparation to what he had last year and has again benefited from some eye-catchingly generous handicapping which has left him just 3lb higher than when winning this race last year." <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-2-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-warrior-and-a-citizen-on-wednesday-130323-288.html">Click here</a></strong> for Kevin's Day 2 tips.</p><p>And don't forget to check out the exciting Superboost on <strong>Paul Nicholls</strong>, as well as extra places in the Coral Cup and free bets. Read about everything on offer to new and existing Betfair customers on day 2 at the Cheltenham Festival. <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-offers-for-wednesday-paul-nicholls-superboost-free-bets-and-extra-places-140323-6.html">Click here</a></strong> for the offer details.</p><p>On with Wednesday, and Honeysuckle - thanks for the memories.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 GET A FREE £10 ON CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL RACING MULTIPLES</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you the chance to claim a free £10 bet on the Cheltenham Festival multiples. Bet £10 on a racing multiple with odds great than 2.0 to qualify. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G101103">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/bf-uk-exc-sports-acq-horse-racing-chelt23/?rfr=990814">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Cheltenham Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing\/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025","entry_title":"Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32183282&raceTime=1678894200000&dayToSearch=20230315&marketId=924.351495025">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20Farewell%20to%20the%20Queen%2C%20hello%20to%20the%20King%2C%20and%20the%20Prince%20rides%20Good%20Land%20on%20Wednesday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fcheltenham%2Fcheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html&text=Cheltenham%20News%3A%20Farewell%20to%20the%20Queen%2C%20hello%20to%20the%20King%2C%20and%20the%20Prince%20rides%20Good%20Land%20on%20Wednesday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-wednesday-tony-calvin's-super-six-to-back-on-day-2-140323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Hurdle action.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Hurdle%20action.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-2-cheltenham-runners-unbeaten-hermes-allen-has-big-chance-in-ballymore-130323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls and Greaneteen.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20and%20Greaneteen.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-offers-for-wednesday-paul-nicholls-superboost-free-bets-and-extra-places-140323-6.html">Cheltenham Offers for Wednesday: Paul Nicholls Superboost, free bets and extra places</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Paul Nicholls Ditcheat gallops 2021 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Paul%20Nicholls%20Ditcheat%20gallops%202021%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-results-day-1-winners-odds-in-running-highs-and-lows-for-tuesday-140323-6.html">Cheltenham Festival Results Day 1: Jazzy Matty hit 199/1 in running before winning Boodles Handicap </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Jazzy Matty wins the Boodles.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Jazzy%20Matty%20wins%20the%20Boodles.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/cheltenham-festival-day-2-racing-tips-gerri-colombe-can-do-the-business-140323-790.html">Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Racing Tips: Gerri Colombe can do the business</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/86380eb815f53bf7c5193c16a5f4161950d4a61a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-festival-tips-day-2-langer-dan-laid-out-for-cup-140323-1111.html">Cheltenham Festival Tips Day 2: Langer Dan laid out for Cup</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/CheltenhamBend1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/CheltenhamBend1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">More Cheltenham Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class="active "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1678822400" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5414737;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
Place a Bet on Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival 2023 Offer
Day 1 Ante-Post
Day 2 Ante-Post
Day 3 Ante-Post
Gold Cup Day Ante-Post
Horse Racing Betting Odds
Most read stories
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday
Football Betting Tips
Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford
Cricket Betting Tips
Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: Lahore strong defending a target
Lay betting calculator
Odds Converter
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Horse Racing Education
Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing
Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading
How to bet in-running on Horse Racing
How to spot a 'steamer' in a race
What is each-way betting?
The basics of Horse Racing betting
Timeform Knowledge
Ante-Post Betting Advice
Pool Betting & Placepot Advice
Each Way & Place Betting Advice
Staking and the Kelly Criterion
Horse Racing Probability Advice
How to read a Horse race
How to use Timeform Ratings
How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Horse Racing
Cheltenham Tips
Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the Prince rides Good Land on Wednesday
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf