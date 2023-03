Back a Paul Nicholls winner tomorrow at 3/1

On Wednesday, you can back Betfair's ambassador Paul Nicholls to land a winner from any of his runners, which has been enhanced from 3.02/1 to 4.03/1.

Paul Nicholls runs five on Day 2 of the Festival, which includes the unbeaten Hermes Allen in the Ballymore, in which Paul believes he has every chance.

Paul says: "Hermes Allen is unbeaten over hurdles, looks fab, worked stylishly on Saturday morning, can handle any ground and the trip is not an issue as he will stay three miles in due course. I'd say he is one of my best chances of the week."

No. 5 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Another horse which Paul recognises has plenty of class is Captain Teague in the 17:30 Champion Bumper.

Paul says: "He is a beautiful horse, all class and won his Point-to-Point impressively in Ireland on very soft ground before joining us. He looked smart when landing his bumper comfortably at Plumpton just before Christmas and has earned a shot at the Cheltenham bumper."

No. 5 Captain Teague (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

