Betfair's Cheltenham Preview Nights: All the details of our THREE exclusive shows

In the week prior to the Festival (which runs March 16-19) we're running three preview evenings where Paul Nicholls, Gordon Elliott and then a stellar panel of tipsters will discuss their runners and top tips for Prestbury Park.

All three events will be live streamed across Betfair's social channels and here on Betting.Betfair and we'll have plenty of price enhancements on the nights.

Tuesday March 9, 20:00 - An evening with Paul Nicholls

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls and his assistant trainer Harry Derham will discuss their plans for Cheltenham with Dave Orton of the Racing Post.

Paul has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup four times and has four entries in the race this time, with Frodon leading the charge for the Ditcheat stable. Politologue and Greanteen are among the other runners that are likely to come up as Paul looks ahead to the Festival.

Wednesday March 10, 20:00 - An evening with Gordon Elliott

Betfair ambassador Gordon Elliott knows all about winning at the Festival and, in the second of our preview evenings, he'll discuss his plans for 2021 with broadcaster Gary O'Brien.

Tiger Roll, Samcro and Envoi Allen are among Gordon's big name runners at Prestbury Park this time and he will give a frank assessment of where they're at ahead of the biggest four days of the year.

Thursday March 11, 20:00 - Racing...Only Bettor, Cheltenham Special

Hugh Cahill, the host of Racing...Only Bettor will chair what's sure to be a lively discussion, with the podcast regulars and some special guests.

Kevin Blake and Racing TV's Jane Mangan are two of Ireland's leading racing authorities and will be able to offer the inside track on the many horses heading across from the Emerald Isle for the Festival.

Tony Calvin is one of Betting.Betfair's longest serving racing columnists and a forthright voice on the podcast, while the Racing Post's Paul Kealy is one of the most respected tipsters in the business, so don't miss the opportunity to hear from both. Betfair's Barry Orr will also be on hand with all the latest on the Festival betting.

All our panelists will have strong views on the Festival for what should be a series of entertaining and insightful evenings.