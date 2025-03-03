Cheltenham Gold Cup: Banbridge can give GDC a race if ground is in his favour

Galopin to take all the beating in hat-trick bid

The Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival. It doesn't get much bigger than this.

There are many significant Grade 1 races throughout the National Hunt season, but only a handful feel completely different to the others and the Gold Cup is one of them. It is a race that can define careers for both the winners and losers. It really matters.

There will be even more at stake than usual in this year's renewal, as the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs stands at the door of history as he will bid to join the select few legends of the sport that have won three Gold Cups. His stable mate Al Boum Photo tried valiantly to do just that in 2021, but came up short as the 9/43.25 favourite.

Galopin Des Champs is sure to arrive to Prestbury Park as a much shorter-priced favourite to create history and seems to be coming into the race at the peak of his powers.

The magnificent nine-year-old has won 10 Grade 1 races over fences and has been campaigned with uncommon vigour for one so talented, rattling off top-class efforts with remarkable consistency.

For all his success at Cheltenham, Leopardstown has been the scene of his most impressive performances. With him having put up another imperious effort to secure his third win in the Irish Gold Cup last month, the way looks clear for him to make history at Cheltenham. Indeed, the imposing figure of Galopin Des Champs is likely to scare off quite a few of his rivals. At this stage, it looks far from sure that eight will line up to give three places on the day.

Galopin Des Champs is a very difficult horse to pick at, but it could be argued that he might be a slightly better horse at Leopardstown than over the Gold Cup course and distance, but even that might represent a bit of a reach. All told, he looks very solid indeed and seems sure to take all the beating.

L'Homme Presse can bounce back if ground turns soft

In terms of trying to find a betting angle into the race, it might be best to approach it on the basis of what the weather is likely to do.

The long-term forecast looks mostly dry, but history has shown that a few hours of rain can pop up and change everything at very short notice. If soft ground were to prevail, perhaps the most interesting option in a without-the-favourite, each-way or place-only market would be the Venetia Williams-trained L'Homme Presse.

He ran really well to finish fourth under an overly-positive ride in the Gold Cup last year. While he perhaps hasn't looked at his very best so far this season, he can very much be forgiven his latest effort at Ascot, as that track really doesn't seem to suit him. It wouldn't surprise to see him bounce back to form over what is a much more suitable course and distance for him in the Gold Cup.

Banbridge the best play in Non-Runner No Bet market

However, given the weather forecast as it stands, the most appealing play today is to support the Joseph O'Brien-trained Banbridge each-way in a non-runner no bet market.

The nine-year-old has a well-known preference for a sounder surface and will only run if acceptable ground prevails. If the ground is deemed suitable and he runs, he is all-but certain to be the clear second favourite and shorter than he is currently trading.

The insurance of the non-runner no-bet concession and that any place bets struck now will be settled on three places when two might only be paid on the day makes the play that bit more attractive.

His victory in the King George VI Chase wasn't just a career-best effort, it confirmed his stamina for staying chases. This race will represent another step into the unknown in that regard, but he hit the line very strongly at Kempton and would seem to have a fine chance of staying the longer trip of the Gold Cup should he get his preferred ground.

He is without question the most interesting rival that Galopin Des Champs will face and with him having been kept fresh since Kempton, it wouldn't be a shock if he proves capable of shaking up the great Galopin Des Champs on 14 March.