Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mill Green in the Pertemps

Cheltenham
Our racing expert has one selection in the Pertemps Final

Our resident tipster has analysed the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival and has a sole selection at a double-figure price...

Pertemps Final - Back Mill Green

Mill Green has jumped the last hurdle in front only to be picked off late on and finish third in the last two renewals of the Pertemps Final and I'm hoping he can go two places better this year on the back of an encouraging run in the Exeter qualifier.

Despite showing a tendency to jump to the left that day, he looked to just about be going best after two out and got upsides the leader at the last but he was hampered a little by that rival and couldn't quite pick up as well as the front pair in the very testing conditions on the run-in while not being given an overly hard ride.

That was an encouraging performance on his return to hurdling after two runs over fences and the return to a left-handed track at Cheltenham will help. He has run well in all four starts in Festival handicaps over various trips and the race didn't pan out ideally for him in this last season as he was last away in a standing start and raced wide.

I'm hoping that Mill Green won't give away so much ground in the race this year and he's only off a 2lb higher mark than when finishing third in the last two renewals.

It may be that he's vulnerable to younger improvers but there aren't many that stand out as being too well handicapped for this particular test in the race this year and a few of the more interesting Irish contenders have been given a little more weight than expected too. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Mill Green in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle 1pt e/w at 16/117.00

Now read Kevin Blake's Cheltenham Festival handicap tips here.

Recommended bets

Back Mill Green in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle 1pt e/w at 16/117.00

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

