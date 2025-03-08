Cheltenham Festival: Betfair Preview Show prediction and bets for Thursday of the 2025 Festival

Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Preview show here

Tips and predictions for Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival

Dan Barber on Sixandahalf

He was really impressive on his first run over hurdles. They are going to get good ground, it will be flat racing round by Thursday. If it becomes a speed test that will be decisive for the second year in a row.

Daryl Carter on Maughreen

I am going a bit on gut really. There was something in the last 50 yards where she quickened away that I quite liked. She's a class act and if she puts it all together she could be brilliant.

Paul Nicholls on Jubliee Alpha and Just A Rose

Jubilee Alpha has done nothing but improve at home. She won two Listed races at Taunton and Windsor. She is in good shape and should run well.

Just A Rose won a point-to-point and that form has worked out well, the first five have all won races. I would have loved to have given her another run but we just haven't been able to do that. We have kept her fresh. She is a lovely filly but we don't really know [what she will do] as we haven't run her enough.

Daryl Carter on Il Est Francais

He could be a winner. He could ping away and be very difficult to catch. He has to be a very smart horse based on his Kind George and Kauto performances.

Paul Nicholls on Il Est Francais

He would worry me to death at Cheltenham. He has won all his races on flat tracks. It is a totally different ball game at Cheltenham. He will not get a soft lead and I can see that setting the race up for Skelton on Protektorat.

Dan Barber on Teahupoo and The Wallpark

I am against Teahupoo. Last year when he won the Hatton's Grace, he was kept fresh, had conditions in his favour again and won the Stayers' Hurdle. [He was] the youthful member of a field that were queuing at the post office for their pension!

There is a big improver in the ranks in The Wallpark. All he has done since joining Gordon is get better and better and better. An on-song Teahupoo would win again but I think there are doubts about that.

Daryl Carter on Teahupoo, Langer Dan and Bob Olinger

Most of the horses Teahupoo beat last year are in God's waiting room. Old enough to smoke as Dan might say. Langer Dan is one we should speak of. He comes good every year. I don't think you can leave him out of the equation.

Bob Olinger is another one we should mention. I think the tempo of UK racing suits him. No problem getting the three miles at Cheltenham.

Paul Nicholls on Monmiral

This is a very open race. He's been really consistent this year. He's in good order and he could easily run into a place at a good price.

Paul Nicholls on Ginny's Destiny

Ginny's Destiny has not been right this season yet. He has two mega hard races at Cheltenham and Aintree and I think he took a long while to get over those races. He is just started to show himself now. He did a really good gallop last week. He could be a nice each-way price.