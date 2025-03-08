Cheltenham Festival: Betfair Preview Show predictions and bets for Tuesday of the 2025 Festival

Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Preview show here

Tips and predictions for Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival

Daryl Carter on Kopek Des Bordes

I am 100% with Kopek Des Bordes, he is clearly the best horse in the race, he has the strongest form in the race. He has recorded the strongest time figure with his Leopardstown demolition job last time. I am hearing loads of nonsense about him getting worked up in the preliminaries. That's just rubbish, you can't bet on that. You should be backing the best horse in the race and there is no doubt about it, that is him'

Dan Barber on Kopek Des Bordes

'Final Demand created a huge impression on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival. You didn't think that could be trumped and I thought it was by a horse who just looks like a physical freak really. I think back to Appreciate It winning at a short price for Willie. It was a weak Supreme that he won but I don't think this is and I think this horse is a level above really.

Daryl Carter on Majborough

This could be quite expensive for bookies after first few races. Majborough is clearly the most talented horse in the field. Now he has had the race to himself the last twice and he has still put in some sticky jumps. It will be interesting if something takes him on, perhaps a race to have a bet in-running if you don't want to back the favourite. Majborough is the most likely winner but if he is taken on early doors and his jumping comes under pressure and he still makes mistakes there could be an angle in there really.

Dan Barber on L'Eau Du Sud

I am against the favourite here as I don't think there is too much between him and L'Eau Du Sud. After Sir Gino, Majborough has inherited the position of the huge improver who could be very special. I think we know L'Eau Du Sud isn't very special but he is a very sound conveyance. I think people have been crabbing his run at Warwick. Not in a million years would the Skeltons have him fired up for a race there. The Arkle is the main target.

Dan Barber on State Man

I think there are question marks about every horse in the race to some extent. Brighterdayshead, what is that race worth; State Man was slightly sluggish; where is Lossiemouth after a heavy fall. And primarily where is Constitution Hill because the horse who was genuinely a 180+ rated horse in his pomp now has doubts. In his case it is how far below form can he run and still win. I do not think he can run to those peak figures.

I would take him on with State Man each-way. It's not a bad each-way market, and he's 10/1 as a past-winner who has never underperformed at Cheltenham.

Daryl Carter on Lossiemouth

I think the forgotten horse and one I will keep onside, perhaps in the W/O Constitution Hill is Lossiemouth. I know she comes off the back of a fall but she is the only one to get Constitution Hill off the bridle. She is back at Cheltenham where she is three from three. I think she is underestimated.

Dan Barber on Golden Ace

In Golden Ace we have a horse who beat Brighterdaysahead in last year's novice. I wonder if she is not quite getting the credit she deserves.

Daryl Carter on The Changing Man

The Changing Man has the perfect profile for the Ultima.