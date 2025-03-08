Cheltenham Festival: Betfair Preview Show predictions and bets for Friday of the 2025 Festival

Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Preview show here

Tips and predictions for Friday at the Cheltenham Festival

Dan Barber on East India Dock

This is a clash of styles between the flashy Lulamba and the workaday East India Dock. I'm minded to go with the latter. He has been doing big figures for a juvenile hurdler, is very professional and has been routing the opposition.

Daryl Carter on Lulamba

I don't think he is in the mold of Sir Gino. But I do think Lulamba is very smart.... He almost glides. I just wonder if East India Dock has reached his peak and Lulamba is on an upward curve.

Daryl Carter on Will The Wise

He is one to keep an eye on at 25/126.00, a real strong stayer, who has been crying out for three miles. The form is there. But he could go to the Pertemps instead

Rachael Blackmore on The Big Westerner

There are unknowns here but I wouldn't put anyone off the Big Westerner. A beautiful mare who looks like a gelding. She travels, she jumps, she is very nice.

Dan Barber on Galopin Des Champs

There is an element of Galopin Des Champs [who is trying to win the Gold Cup for the third successive year] frightening off others from this race. It is very hard to see him getting beat. He could run below form and still win. It is not a deep race behind him.

Rachael Blackmore on Monty's Star

He is going to run his race and I really would not underestimate him. He has been building since his run at Tramore. Henry De Bromhead will have him at 100%. He is in super form at home. Galopin is a superstar but do not underestimate Fact To File. He is going to run a massive race. He will love the drying ground. He is ready. A lot of people will be behind Galopin but I will be hoping that he does not make history here.

Daryl Carter on Galopin Des Champs

I find it very difficult to take him on. The only way I would be prepared to do it would be if Inothewayurthinkin were supplemented... It is hard to write off Banbridge. But it concerns me that he is so reliant on good ground.

Paul Nicholls on Kabral Du Mathan

If it stays dry he will run in the County Hurdle. He did very well at Ascot in a big handicap at Christmas. We have kept him fresh and, as long as it stays dry, he will run.

Daryl Carter on Kopek De Mee

His French form has worked out so well. He has been handed a mark of 136 but I think he is a good deal better than that if his French form is anything to go by.

Daryl Carter on Jipcot

I think he is interesting going back in trip. He has run over three miles the last couple of time but he was really impressive over two-and-a-half at Newbury. He has cantered through all his races this season and acclerated at the end.