Cheltenham Festival: Betfair Preview Show predictions and bets for Friday of the 2025 Festival
Get your card marked for day four of the Cheltenham Festival with tips and more from our expert panel. We've picked out the highlights from our top-class Preview Show, read on to find out which horse our team are backing...
-
Get expert analysis of the final day of the Cheltenham Festival
-
Daryl Carter and Dan Barber lead you through Friday at Prestbury Park
-
Rachael Blackmore previews her Gold Cup ride exclusively for Betfair
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Watch Betfair's Cheltenham Preview show here
Our Cheltenham 2025 Preview is LIVE 🚨-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 6, 2025
Festival tips from @DanBarberTF & @DarylCarter7 with @V_Binnie_Ryle.
Unique insight from festival legends @rachaelblackmor and @PFNicholls! https://t.co/MftnQ5HhnI
Tips and predictions for Friday at the Cheltenham Festival
Triumph Hurdle
Dan Barber on East India Dock
This is a clash of styles between the flashy Lulamba and the workaday East India Dock. I'm minded to go with the latter. He has been doing big figures for a juvenile hurdler, is very professional and has been routing the opposition.
Daryl Carter on Lulamba
I don't think he is in the mold of Sir Gino. But I do think Lulamba is very smart.... He almost glides. I just wonder if East India Dock has reached his peak and Lulamba is on an upward curve.
Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle
Daryl Carter on Will The Wise
He is one to keep an eye on at 25/126.00, a real strong stayer, who has been crying out for three miles. The form is there. But he could go to the Pertemps instead
Rachael Blackmore on The Big Westerner
There are unknowns here but I wouldn't put anyone off the Big Westerner. A beautiful mare who looks like a gelding. She travels, she jumps, she is very nice.
Gold Cup
Dan Barber on Galopin Des Champs
There is an element of Galopin Des Champs [who is trying to win the Gold Cup for the third successive year] frightening off others from this race. It is very hard to see him getting beat. He could run below form and still win. It is not a deep race behind him.
Rachael Blackmore on Monty's Star
He is going to run his race and I really would not underestimate him. He has been building since his run at Tramore. Henry De Bromhead will have him at 100%. He is in super form at home. Galopin is a superstar but do not underestimate Fact To File. He is going to run a massive race. He will love the drying ground. He is ready. A lot of people will be behind Galopin but I will be hoping that he does not make history here.
Daryl Carter on Galopin Des Champs
I find it very difficult to take him on. The only way I would be prepared to do it would be if Inothewayurthinkin were supplemented... It is hard to write off Banbridge. But it concerns me that he is so reliant on good ground.
The County Hurdle
Paul Nicholls on Kabral Du Mathan
If it stays dry he will run in the County Hurdle. He did very well at Ascot in a big handicap at Christmas. We have kept him fresh and, as long as it stays dry, he will run.
The Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
Daryl Carter on Kopek De Mee
His French form has worked out so well. He has been handed a mark of 136 but I think he is a good deal better than that if his French form is anything to go by.
Daryl Carter on Jipcot
I think he is interesting going back in trip. He has run over three miles the last couple of time but he was really impressive over two-and-a-half at Newbury. He has cantered through all his races this season and acclerated at the end.
Now read Cheltenham Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 winning pointer on his return at Worcester
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Karat looks a grand each-way bet in Newbury 89/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Thursday Horse Racing Tips: Karat looks a grand each-way bet in Newbury 89/1 double